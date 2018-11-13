Jamaican allegedly smuggled cocaine in food

(CNS): A 30-year-old Jamaican man has been arrested on suspicion of possession and importation of around five pounds of cocaine, customs officials have said. The man was taken into custody at Owen Roberts International Airport on Friday night during a joint customs and police intelligence-led operation following his arrival on a Cayman Airways flight from Kingston. The narcotics were concealed in food product boxes, officials added.

Following the suspect’s arrest, the drug haul, which would have had a street value of tens of thousands of dollars, was field tested by officers at the airport and the results showed it was positive for cocaine. The man remains in custody as the investigation continues. Officials said the drugs will be tested and weighed by the forensic laboratory ahead of the anticipated court proceedings.

Following the arrest, Collector of Customs Charles Clifford pointed to the continued success his department has had in joint operations with the police and immigration.

“Our officers from our Customs Narcotics Enforcement Team conducted this operation professionally and with diligence and I commend and thank them for their focus and commitment to duty. I wish to also thank the commissioner of police and his officers for their invaluable contribution to this operation. We certainly look forward to continuing this partnership,” he added

Police Commissioner Derek Byrne said, “This is a significant arrest and proves once again that by pooling our resources we are more effective in ensuring the national security of the Cayman Islands.”

It is now less that two months before the Customs Department will merge with the enforcement and border control arm of immigration and parts of the RCIPS Joint Marine Unit to create government’s new Customs and Border Control Agency. The legislation paving the way for the new unit is due to be debated in the Legislative Assembly this week.

Deputy Collector of Customs Jeff Jackson, who has the portfolio responsibility for border control in the Customs Department, said this latest arrest was a display of teamwork by customs and police officers. “As we continue our transition from the traditional gatekeepers approach to the intelligence-led risk management approach we expect to see more positive results,” he added.

