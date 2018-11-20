Police to oversee legal island-wide motorbike ride

(CNS): As many as 200 motorcycle riders could be hitting the road on Sunday for an organised motorbike ride across Grand Cayman, which the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service will oversee. The police said that some roads will be closed during Ride Out Cayman (ROC), which is expected to happen between noon and 3:30pm this coming Sunday, starting in the Industrial Park.

The riders will travel to East End, then North Side, back through George Town, and finally to West Bay, where the ride will conclude along the extension road between Willie Farrington Drive and Esterley Tibbetts Highway (ETH), where there will be a skills riding session until 7:00pm.

As the police continue to tackle rogue motorbike riders who are using uninsured or illegal bikes or conducting reckless tricks on the main roads, they said that officers have met extensively with organisers of this event, which will have a heavy police presence to ensure all riders are legal and comply with the law while on the road.

Police said that only legal motorbikes will be allowed to participate in the procession and cars are not allowed; the riders will observe all traffic laws, including the speed limit. Furthermore, tactical measures, such as checkpoints and barriers staggered around the island, will be deployed during the event to prevent any illegal and unsafe riding.

Police warned that the ride could cause some delays and inconvenience to motorists, and the public is asked to avoid road travel on Sunday afternoon where possible.

The skills riding session, which will take place on the extension road between ETH and Willie Farrington, will be open to all motorbikes, including off-road bikes, as the road will be closed from noon onwards, so that riders on off-road bikes can assemble there for skills riding.

But police warned that off-road bikes that are not road legal should not take part in the “ride out” procession, and should be transported by trailer to and from the closed road for the skills riding session.

“Those who choose to ride illegally and pose a danger to other road users, despite the fact that an authorised event has been organised, can expect to face the legal consequences,” said Police Commissioner Derek Byrne.

“New legislation provides police with increased powers, which we will use to arrest rogue riders and seize bikes. They can either enjoy a fun and legal event with scores of other bikers, or they can break the law, endanger their safety and possibly be hurt or arrested, and lose their bike. The choice is theirs,” he warned.

