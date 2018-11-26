Island ride runs smoothly, police report

(CNS): There was just one arrest and no collisions or other issues on Sunday to upset what turned out to be a legal and smooth island-wide ride across Grand Cayman by local motorbike enthusiasts, which ended with an impressive display in West Bay during a skills session of largely off-road bikes. Police said they were pleased with the Ride Out Cayman event, in which around 40 bikers took part in the group ride from George Town to East End, and only two riders on bikes with expired licences were refused entry into the procession. The ride ended in West Bay, where riders were able to show off stunts and skills on the closed-off link road from the Esterley Tibbetts Highway to Willie Farrington.

A police spokesperson said that shutting off the stretch of roadway in West Bay gave the riders on bikes that are not licensed for road use an opportunity to show what they can do in a relatively safe environment.

Friends and family came out to watch the riders pull off tricks and stunts, without endangering other road users, for several hours after the ride-out.

Category: Local News