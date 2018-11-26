Island ride runs smoothly, police report
(CNS): There was just one arrest and no collisions or other issues on Sunday to upset what turned out to be a legal and smooth island-wide ride across Grand Cayman by local motorbike enthusiasts, which ended with an impressive display in West Bay during a skills session of largely off-road bikes. Police said they were pleased with the Ride Out Cayman event, in which around 40 bikers took part in the group ride from George Town to East End, and only two riders on bikes with expired licences were refused entry into the procession. The ride ended in West Bay, where riders were able to show off stunts and skills on the closed-off link road from the Esterley Tibbetts Highway to Willie Farrington.
A police spokesperson said that shutting off the stretch of roadway in West Bay gave the riders on bikes that are not licensed for road use an opportunity to show what they can do in a relatively safe environment.
Friends and family came out to watch the riders pull off tricks and stunts, without endangering other road users, for several hours after the ride-out.
Category: Local News
Bravo to the RCIPS Commissioner. He had the common sense to “arrange” an opportunity for the bikers to ride without being chased or breaking the law. He realized that the past problem of illegal riding was caused by the morons running various Gov’t departments who didn’t realize that they were allowing a man to bring a trail bike or ATV into the island, STEAL his money by charging duty and then telling him he can’t license it!! Those morons didn’t see the cause of the problem, only that they had to chase a man when he’s riding the bike they allowed him to import but won’t license! Chase a man, endanger his life and others on the road, waste RCIPS resources, blah, blah.
So, it wasn’t rocket science for Commish to see that but it seems like he was the only one of the “powers that be”, so big up to him. The ride was a success but only once a year event, so far. What is the long term answer? A man won’t wait once a year to ride!!
The illegal ones ride up and down Seaview road at night with no lights , no license or helmets
Can anyone say what was the cost of this “event”? I saw some bikers assemble at the gas station, however, it appear as if the police presence of officers, police motorbikes, police cars, even the helicopter overhead and police stationed at other points along the road was
incredibly high, look like a waste of resources. You do not see anything like that anywhere else, in any other country you see many, many bikers riding without any police escort!!!
Well its a backwards force in a backwards country. Hahaha HMBF
You are right. I was in Costa Rica a few weeks back and I saw hundreds of bikers on the road and they certantly did not have police escort or protection. What is the reason for all these resources to be allocated to a few bikers.
Regardless of your views on the bikers, this event was going to happen either way. It was far better for the police to do what they did.
There were no issues, and no delays.
What I did see was a positive interaction between some of the people generally being publicly chastised, and for good reason – and the police.
The event was a success. Like others have pointed out, there are professional moaners here, who need no reason to complain about anything and everything, but this really isn’t one.
So a lot less than last year? Most the criminals stayed home till next week when RCIPS will be back to ignoring them and they can wheelie down the road in their stolen bike again.
They don’t ignore them, it’s just that they’re really difficult to stop. Suggestions on a postcard on how to stop them.
Before some idiot suggests “shoot them”, consider that this is a massive issue in the USA, the police are armed, yet it doesn’t solve the problem.
The police should consider the approach in the news in the UK, allow themselves to just bump them off the bikes using their cars. Unfortunately, the scumbags would sue, so it needs to be carefully done.
lol this trash of a “Ride out” was like watching a raccoon rubbing his paws together with a evil grin.
Let me break it down completely – for those that were there, did you all notice officers using a device to record the riders? – In conjunction with the massive traffic bill that went before the cabinet only one seems to push though as priority with effect Nov 1 that will allow police to seize bikes? coincidence?
& no they weren’t recording for “personal archive”.
smh well done RCIPS well done
They were recording so they could prosecute if you got out of hand. Duh.
Just read and think abt your comment bo
Should we now record swimmers to see if they drown? I mean, why not, as it seems to be a prevelent enough incident here…
Legitimate logic and real reasoning appear absent from west to east on this rich planet.
I am not surprised they are able to show off their ‘skills’. They practice a lot along Fairbanks road where police presence is non existant.
No Ambulances tho! Hmm..?
Soon
What will the sad little manchildren do this weekend? What is the plural of “manchild” anyway?
Plural is Premier. Surely youve seen him before…
How did the unlicensed stunt bikes get to the stunt show?
They were trucked in
Trailered or on the backs of trucks
they came in trucks now so knock it off and try mind your buisness gosh what is the big deal
On the back of stolen trucks
Lol!
I saw all the overwhelming police presence during the “run” on Sunday. Glad to see they have their priorities straight. Since there is no crime on this island it gives the fuzz something to do in all their down time.
‘skills’…. of what use are these skills?
Massaging the fragile egos of the immature. And, in their minds, impressing women.
Girls*
How many of these ‘bike life riders’ or ‘supporters’ are on social services handouts and/or deadbeats not paying child support but have the money for this expensive hobby?
In other words: the event was successful so you have to find something else to complain about
It’s not an expensive hobby. Someone came to my house with bolt cutters and got their bike for free.
LMFAOOOOO You win the internet today!
His name is XXXX and he used to live on Watercourse Road. Police found what was left of my bike in his yard when they went there for something else but didn’t bother to charge him with the theft of my motorcycle.
He is currently trying out some new digs at Northward because the PoPo picked him up “going equipped for stealing” with a head full of the collie weed.
Once he is released, I expect he will borrow another pair of bolt cutters and once again exercise the only talent he seems to have been blessed with.
Have you seen the price of bolt cutters these days!?
Yep. Same here. Police failed (or refused) to prosecute despite catching the suspects on the stolen bikes, on a public highway. Then had the bikes stolen again from the police compound. 🤣🙈
Well if you took the time to come down and see for yourself!!!
You would see that folks like myself work for a living and yes its a hobby which you cant afford as you call it.
Thanks for being positive input 😉
It’s surprisingly affordable if you are part of the community that can steal bikes, or other valuable things, from secure police impound lots and evidence lockers. Among a long list of other things that community are not doing is: scouring ecay for licensed dirt bike trailers and haul vehicles.
Contrary to the claims made by the old conservative farts that heavily opposed and said it would be a disaster:
I experienced no delays or inconveniences.
No one was seriously injured.
A lot of innocent fun was had.
No tourists were outraged because it was thanksgiving.
Stop hating change. Stop trying to prevent adult freedom.
One of the best rides I had on island and also met allot of great folks. Saw allot of support from folks on the side of the road which was very positive. After the ride the guys on the stunt bikes put on a great show.
A lot is two words.
Evidently the other 200+ dejected vlog riders of previous seasons decided not to tarnish their feed by associating with RCIPS delusion and aggrandisement. Alas, predictably, the chopper was up there banking sharply, and thumping law-abiding neighbourhoods, to track several who just couldn’t abide the silence – all on our dime. If anything, it really makes the public wonder more than ever, what the policy objectives, resource allocations, and performance yard sticks look like at a senior level. Can they really be this far out of touch with what the public want them to be doing?
Do you also complain like this when we have 50 officers supervising drunk people completely filling west bay road stretch so that they can drink and dry hump in the middle of the road?
Get a life.
I hope by “the public” you’re not referring to a few professional complainers on CNS
Since licensed motorcyclists are always allowed to enjoy “adult freedom” anytime they wish within the Traffic Law, you must be referring to the only unusual aspect of this event which was the sanctioned amateur MadMax/Evel Knievel closed-track wheelie track. How does limited RCIPS validation normally prohibited road activities, and development of dangerous, antisocial skills, improve compliance or quality of life for all of the other road users after this event? This is a matter of fact-based concern, not hate. Discuss.
Trying to ban or stop it is futile along with many other things. Adults do what they want, legal or not.
Supervising the event ensured we didn’t have a repeat of last year and was a fair compromise that promoted safety of not only the riders but non-participating drivers.
They cant handle someone like you and will never respond with a real discussion.
You are dealing with “low” or “no” lifes.
They rep their delusioned set in everything they do – “Bike life”, yo.