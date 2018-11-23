Premier agrees to look at inter-country adoption
(CNS): The premier has agreed to examine the possibility of asking the United Kingdom to extend the Hague Convention on the Protection of Children and Co-operation in Respect of Inter-country Adoption to enable Caymanian families to adopt children from overseas. Following the presentation of a private member’s motion brought by Chris Saunders, the opposition member for Bodden Town West, Alden McLaughlin said Saunders had done a good job persuading the government to look at the issue.
In his presentation Saunders said that he was aware of Caymanian families unable to have children who have sought to adopt from overseas because the pool for babies or very young children available for adoption locally is very small. But they are finding that in many cases, when they look further afield, they are prevented from adopting even when a suitable match is found because the countries of the children’s birth are signatures of the Hague convention and so cannot allow inter-country adoption with a non-member.
He asked government to see if the convention could be extended to Cayman to widen the pool for at least a few local families.
“All we are asking for is for the government to reach out to the UK to see if they can extend that convention and at least maybe two or three families can start a family of their own,” he told the Legislative Assembly, adding that it could expand the options for people who have had challenges starting a family.
The convention is designed to facilitate adoption of children around the world in the best interest of those children while protecting them from potential trafficking.
Category: Politics
Is helping ‘at least one or two families’ really worth meddling in the Hague Convention?
Least of our problems. Focus should be on abused, mentally ill, and orphaned kids living in our own country.
Build the wall!
A uterus wall. Infinite babies for those who can’t make ends meet.
Why does the Premier and his yes massa peeps think they have the onus on good ideas and solutions? Winning an election should be dependent On an IQ test. We would all see how many of them can even think for themselves..
I am so happy that Chris brought this motion. I am one of the women that spoke to him about it. My husband and I tried for years to have a child without any success. I reached out to other MLAs for more than 10 years and they paid me no mind. Some of them looked at me like I was less than a woman because I couldn’t carry a baby into this world. I still live with the scars of having 2 miscarriages.
I previously tried to raise a child through the foster care system but between the grandmother wanting the child, and the mother showing up some days wanting her child back, it wasn’t easy. I learned the hard way that unless you can get a child at a very young age, it is going to be very difficult to raise them with my values. This process can take years and it is expensive.
All this convention will do is expand the pool of countries to which my husband and I can adopt from. For many of you that can have children, count it as a blessing. I wish I could.
I have been called Aunt for many years but it is not the same as being called mummy.
I am happy that someone took the time out to listen to us and talk to us and didn’t judge or make me feel like less than a woman. I took the time out to listen to the debate and I am grateful to Chris and Alden for giving it some attention.
This is more crap from Alden appearing to be a humanitarian. He is a globalist. There is a big difference.
We love human rights…; when it suits us
We love international bodies… when they are helping us or doing things we approve of
I hope that this is strongly dependent on their financial ability to raise and support a child sufficiently.
So you’re saying that there are no children in Cayman up for adoption!???
No many, but for the few available you also have to adopt their parents, aunts, uncles etc.