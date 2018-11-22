Premier: All imports could pose threat

(CNS): There is a potential threat to national security or of duty evasion by almost everything that is imported into the Cayman Islands, the premier said Wednesday, explaining why the revenue collection function of the Customs Department is being transferred to the new Customs and Border Control Agency as well as its enforcement arm. Presenting the bill which paves the way for the new security unit to the Legislative Assembly, Alden McLaughlin said that almost all imports come in a package, parcel or container and separating the duty collection could undermine efforts to detect the high risk imports.

The premier said that the decision was also based on advice from the UK, where earlier attempts to separate revenue collection from border security had failed and so had been merged again. He said that HM Customs had always been a law enforcement agency and had already executed dual roles over the years.

“Each import presents the opportunity for some form of threat to national security, evasion or the attempted evasion of import duty,” the premier said, and explained how customs uses a number of strategies to identify high risk imports, including the examination of documents. “The functions are so closely related it would create a gap if separated,” he added, pointing to the potential for risky imports to be released when duty is paid before a security check.

McLaughlin said he was confident that the risk management strategies now being employed would not be undermined by the transition and that the new agency would provide a more solid foundation for intelligence gathering, as merging all border control units, including those that gather information, would create the platform for improved control and revenue collection.

With the merger of customs and immigration enforcement, the new agency will move from the finance ministry to the premier’s growing portfolio.

The new agency is effectively transitioning from a traditional gatekeeper approach to an intelligence-led risk-management strategic approach, the premier said, but noted that it would be some time before it fully takes shape and achieves greater operational efficiency. He said the agency needed sophisticated technology, and there would be significant training and cross-training of staff, which would, in the end, create an agency that efficiently facilitates legitimate trade while confronting national security threats, like guns and drugs.

The premier said there was “a lot of work to do”, even after the passage of the law and the agency coming into effect on 1 January. He said there would inevitably be mistakes and overlooked issues in the first draft of the law, which he predicted would need to be amended once the agency was active. He stressed the importance of implementing the right technology, which, given the rapid pace of development in that arena, could easily become obsolete very quickly if time was not taken to ensure it was adaptable and fit for purpose.

The premier said that the scale, scope and complexity of national security is transforming and the creation of the new unit would provide Cayman with a modern border control agency. He said there was considerable interest in the region over what Cayman was doing, so the implementation would be watched closely.

The premier rejected the idea of putting a mandatory provision in the law requiring the director’s post to be reserved for Caymanians only. He said succession planning would ensure that when the current holder leaves the post, there will be a qualified Caymanian ready to take his place. The idea of amending the legislation to enforce that was raised by independent MLA Kenneth Bryan (GTC) during the debate on the legislation, but McLaughlin said he did not want anyone to say those leading the agency were only there because they were local.

“We are confident that the cadre of officers are already good enough to ensure, with succession planning and training, there will be a wide pool of Caymanians to choose from when, a long time from now, the current director moves on,” he said.

Charles Clifford, the current collector of customs, has been appointed as director of the new Customs and Border Control Agency and is expected to stay in the post for several more years to come. However, with the merger of his own department and immigration enforcement, he will inherit a team that is almost exclusively Caymanian, including all of the deputies heading up the various internal departments of the new agency.

Like the passage of the law to create WORC on Monday, this legislation passed through the LA unopposed Wednesday evening, followed by the Advance Passenger Information (Amendment) Bill later in the night. This was a final technical change to facilitate the new regime, which will separate border control from the management of Cayman’s massive dependence on imported workers.

Category: Border Control, Crime, Customs, Laws, Politics