How private is genetic information?
Are there any laws or policies that protect personal genetic information from being released to health insurance companies in the Cayman Islands? I’ve been talking to a friend who is wary of being tested for the BRCA gene mutations that cause increased risk of certain cancers. Their doctor does not know whether if someone signs up for a new health insurance policy, they will be obliged to declare a genetic mutation like that as a “pre-existing condition”, even though they have absolutely no cancer symptoms or diagnosis at the time.
Category: Health, Health Insurance