Hospital takes steps to deal with fraud

(CNS): Almost three years after the former Health Services Authority board chair, Canover Watson, was convicted of massive fraud in the CarePay case, officials said in a press release that the HSA is committed to maintaining the highest ethical standards in all areas of its operations and had conducted an intensive three-day fraud training programme organised by KPMG. The programme comes at a time when the hospital is facing another scandal, this time involving the abuse of overtime by security staff, which is under investigation by the Anti-Corruption Commission.

Participants in the training included members of the board, senior leadership, section managers, supervisors and staff. According to the release, it covered areas such as fraud risk management and assessment, procurement fraud, asset misappropriation, organisational ethics, implementation of an effective whistleblowing programme and detecting and deterring conflicts of interest.

“The broad representation of board, management and staff in the training reflects our organisation’s rigorous efforts towards complete and consistent compliance with statutory requirements in the HSA law, internal organisational policies and other local laws,” said Chief Executive Officer Lizzette Yearwood. “We want to ensure that we conduct both business and patient care activities with the highest level of ethical behaviour.”

Although Yearwood escaped the CarePay scandal relatively unscathed, the hospital boss did face criticism, and during the trial it emerged that people had raised concerns to her about problems with the contract and concerns that things were not above board, but she had not responded.

Officials stated that the training programme had “better equipped employees to more readily identify, prevent or detect errors and potential fraudulent transactions and behaviours within the organisation”. The hospital also said that it would strengthen the existing internal controls within the HSA.

The Authority said it had implemented several initiatives over the years to strengthen and enforce adherence to ethical practices. These initiatives include establishing a compliance department, strengthening internal functions and implementing internal policies and controls aligned with the Public Finance Management Law, Procurement Law and Public Authorities Law, establishing clearly defined performance conduct at all levels of the organisation and stringent penalties for non-compliance.

“We understand that one of the most important element in the prevention of healthcare fraud, abuse and non-compliance is the proper training and education of employees. As such, we are proud to have taken this proactive and comprehensive approach that will not only enhance the business operations of the organisation, but most importantly will improve the protection our patients, their identity and their health information,” said Jonathan Tibbetts, the current HSA board chair.

Category: Local News