Hawksbill turtle nest hatches on Cayman Brac

(CNS): As the last of the turtle nests on Cayman Brac hatched this weekend, volunteers with Turtle Watch revealed on their Facebook page that the nest contained Hawksbills — particularly good news after the recent unfortunate drowning of a juvenile Hawksbill in the North Sound. Cayman Brac is the only place where hawksbills have nested this season in the Cayman Islands and in this nest more than 60 babies emerged. After hatching during the day, the little turtles were helped into the sea yesterday evening after dark.





Category: Marine Environment, Science & Nature