Grouper is off the menu but lobster back on

(CNS): With the Christmas holidays fast approaching, restaurants will be making seasonal changes to their menus as the grouper season closes but open season on lobster begins. The Department of Environment is urging people to follow the National Conservation Law to help protect these important species during the open and closed seasons. The Nassau grouper season closes on Saturday, as the short window for enjoying lobster opens, and officials are hiping the community will help them police both these species to control poaching.

During the closed season anyone who takes, purchases, receives, offers for sale, possesses, exchanges or donates Nassau grouper commits an offence.

“The Nassau Grouper is a protected species under the NCL, so we shouldn’t see any ‘fresh grouper’

being sold in restaurants or markets during the closed season,” said DoE Research Officer Bradley Johnson. “If members of the public do see it for sale, please don’t purchase it.”

Fisherfolk who inadvertently catch Nassau grouper during closed season should release them alive,

even if the grouper is hurt during the catch. Using circle hooks, as opposed to J-hooks, can make the process of removing the hook from the fish’s mouth easier, as the circle hooks are designed to not hook in the stomach of the fish but rather in the mouth, making extraction less dangerous for the fish, the DoE advised.

The annual Grouper Moon project is also scheduled for January, when researchers will monitor the Nassau grouper population and spawning sites around Grand Cayman, Cayman Brac and Little Cayman. The effort will include public education workshops and, hopefully, live on-location broadcasts.

“The Nassau grouper has been making a somewhat steady comeback in the waters off Little Cayman over the past decade and this recovery makes species conservation efforts even more crucial as we try to duplicate the repopulation on Grand Cayman,” Johnson said.

Environment Minister Dwayne Seymour, who has previously criticised the conservation law, said in a release about the seasonal changes, “It is important that we observe and uphold these rules for the Nassau grouper closed season, and we ask the public to please support our efforts to regenerate our over-fished stocks so that future generations can enjoy this species.”

Meanwhile, Cayman’s lobster season opens on Saturday until 28 February.

During the open season there are still strict rules the size and quantity of lobsters people can catch. They can only be taken from outside marine protected areas and only spiny lobsters may be taken. Any lobster taken must have a minimum tail length of six inches. There is a take limit during the open season of three spiny lobster per person, per day, or six spiny lobster per boat, per day – whichever is less.

Anyone who takes, purchases, receives, possess or offers for sale, exchange or donation more than three lobster per day from Cayman Islands waters commits an offence under the NCL. It is also unlawful to use gloves, a spear or a hook stick to catch lobster at any time. The preferred method of catching lobster is with a snare. Lobster snares, which can be purchased locally, allow users to humanely catch lobster and also allow the harmless release of any undersized lobster.

“If you see a lobster and you are in doubt about the size and whether it is legal to take, to be on the safe side, it is probably best to leave it and look for a bigger one,” said DoE Manager John Bothwell.

The DoE also asks that individuals catching lobster avoid, to the extent possible, taking females. Females can be easily identified as they have two “toes” on their hind/bottom legs nearest to the tail and will often have a black, slimy substance attached underneath them in the area between their legs.

Anyone who sees or becomes aware of poaching is asked to call 911. People can also contact DoE enforcement officers directly on Grand Cayman (916-4271), on Cayman Brac (call 911) or on Little Cayman (916-7021). For more information on fishing seasons and marine life please visit the DoE website.

Category: Marine Environment, Science & Nature