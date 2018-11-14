Green iguana cull tops 100,000 in first two weeks

(CNS): Invasive green iguana cullers on Grand Cayman have already managed to remove well over 100,000 of the pesky reptile in just the first two weeks of the island-wide cull aimed at reducing the population to a less harmful level. With more than 1.6 million believed to be on the island at the start of the cull, the Department of Environment had estimated that around 6,000 iguanas would need to be removed each day to ensure the success of the project. Speaking on CIGTV, DoE Terrestrial Resources Unit Manager Fred Burton said that the daily target is currently being easily exceeded, with cullers bringing in closer to 8,000 corpses per day.

As of 13 November, 106,416 green iguanas had been culled and taken to the landfill counting station. These numbers suggest that the cull is well on track to ensure that a significant number of animals will have been removed before the breeding season starts next summer.

Burton said there were some early teething problems but those that have now been addressed, including the decision not to accept heads and to make sure that, unless expressly authorised, all cullers bring in the whole animal to the landfill to claim the bounty, which has reduced careless disposal of the animals. He also urged the cullers to ensure they have permission to kill the iguanas on private land, as there have been reports of people trespassing.

However, Burton said that things had largely started out really well and the numbers being removed were encouraging.

“We are very, very pleased with the numbers coming in,” he said. “Hopefully, we will see a serious improvement in the situation we have been seeing for a long time.”

Burton also said there were checks and balances in the counting system, as well as CCTV cameras at the station, so the DoE could rely on the numbers and ensure cullers will be fairly paid.

