Free healthcare for kids under discussion

(CNS): Health Minister Dwayne Seymour is still trying to find a way for government to provide access to free healthcare for all children. Although he has given no details about how he plans to accomplish the goal, Seymour told the Legislative Assembly on Friday that he has begun discussions with the relevant authorities and stakeholders about this proposal, stating that the government “needed to find a way to make it happen” because he believed it would have a significant impact on families that are struggling to meet healthcare insurance costs.

Answering a broad question from Kenneth Bryan, the independent member for George Town Central, about what his ministry has done to cut healthcare costs, Seymour spoke about the promotion of health education to cut non-communicable diseases, actions taken to cut the cost of medicines and the plan for a Standard Health Insurance Contract (SHIC) plan for people over 65.

But he said that providing free healthcare for children remained a priority. He said that the Health Insurance Commission was “coming up with some answers” to try to provide this help, which would cut a “magnificent amount” from family budgets.

He described the idea of free kids healthcare as a “vision” of the Unity government, along with the steps underway to create a specialist plan for people over 65 that was affordable and gave them the kind of benefits they need.

He blamed insurance companies for “dumping” people who have worked all their lives and paid into health insurance only to find on retirement that the only place they can get cover is through CINICO. They then face heavy premiums for a SHIC plan that has few of the benefits they need.

However, the project to create a SHIC65 has been criticised because it would be created for a small pool of people who are very likely to need access to medical care with no healthy group to offset costs, which may result in even higher premiums for seniors.

Despite the significant profits made by the private health insurance sector from the mandatory requirement that all employers provide health insurance for workers, with the cost split between employer and employee, the government subsidises much of that profit by covering the elderly, those who are high risk, the poor and the indigent. But government continues to be criticised for allowing the private insurance providers to cherry pick the healthiest people.

Government has hinted at the idea of some form of national insurance system, but so far there is no sign that it is moving forward with any suggested possibilities, such as expanding CINICO. In the absence of any such programme, government continues to cover those who cannot get health insurance on the private market. The public purse also picks up the tab for the medical expenses of people who are under-insured or not insured at all.

Seymour said that since he took office he has been focused on how to reduce healthcare costs for the public and to cut the cost to government. He pointed to the high costs people and government are paying for medicines and catastrophic illness. He said health education campaigns aimed at lifestyle or non-communicable diseases, such as helping people to stop smoking, were an important part of cutting costs, and that the current SHIC plans now all offer insurance cover for preventative wellness care.

He said that overseas medical costs remained high and that his ministry was seeking more sustainable solutions. Currently there is a ‘Jamaica first’ policy, meaning that patients who cannot be treated locally go to the less expensive hospitals in Jamaica before being sent to costly facilities in the United States.

But Seymour said he wanted to see a ‘Cayman first’ policy and that Health City Cayman Islands was under review to see how the facility compares with overseas healthcare. It appears that HCCI is not necessarily the government’s go-to facility, despite claims when the project was approved that it was expected to help reduce overseas medical spending significantly.

Like this: Like Loading...

Category: Government Finance, Health, Health Insurance, Politics