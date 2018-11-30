Former Compass owner Brian Uzzell dies

(CNS Local Life): Brian Uzzell, longtime owner and publisher of the Caymanian Compass newspaper, died this morning (Friday, 30 November) in his Florida home at the age of 82 after a long illness. For 40 years Uzzell was a major figure in the media business in Cayman and saw his Cayman Free Press through to its 47th anniversary before selling the daily, a stable of periodicals and a printing operation to David and Vicki Legge in 2013.

Category: Business, Local News, Media