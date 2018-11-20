Fatal crash lands drunk driver in jail

(CNS): Warren Samuel Hogarth (56) from North Side was jailed Tuesday for two years and five months and disqualified from driving for five years following his conviction for causing the death of Denvil Mitchell (40) by dangerous driving in 2016. As he delivered his sentence ruling, visiting judge, Acting Justice Roger Chapple, said it was a “tragic case”, and while Hogarth had not set out with the intention to kill anyone, he nevertheless “chose to drive after drinking a substantial amount of Nicaraguan Rum”. In the wake of the crash Hogarth was found to be almost twice over the legal limit when he had driven his Kia Sportage directly into the path of Mitchell’s motorbike.

After the crash, which happened in February 2016, accident investigators concluded that Hogarth had failed to properly negotiate a bend in the road near to the junction of Shamrock Road and Hirst Road because his responses were impacted by alcohol. Hogarth’s vehicle had driven across the road into the oncoming path of Mitchell, who was found to be driving lawfully, within the speed limit and unimpaired by alcohol.

Hogarth initially denied being at fault as he had no memory of the crash, and it was some time after accident reports were completed that he admitted his guilt. As a result, the judge gave him only a 20% reduction on the three-year term he originally imposed for his guilty plea.

Explaining his sentence, the judge noted that Hogarth had been convicted more than 30 years ago for causing the death of another person in a road collision through careless driving. Although there was no record on file of this case, Hogarth had owned up to that previous offence, which the judge said he had taken into consideration to arrive at the three-year term.

He spoke about the challenges such cases present and the “palpable remorse” of Hogarth, who had not intended to kill Mitchell. But the judge said that to take to the wheel after consuming so much alcohol was the “height of irresponsibility, as in the wrong hands a car can be a lethal weapon, which is still not properly understood”.

Justice Chapple said the message of deterrence also had to be that drivers will go to prison if they cause the death of another person because of drunk driving.

Following the sentence ruling, Hogarth was taken into custody to begin serving the jail term, having been on bail since he was charged in 2017.

Category: Courts, Crime