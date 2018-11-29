False alibi and DNA seal robber’s conviction

(CNS): Odain Ebanks (24) is facing a mandatory minimum jail sentence of at least ten years, having been convicted on Wednesday of armed robbery, as a result of DNA evidence and a false alibi, which sealed his fate. Justice Marlene Carter found Ebanks guilty of several counts, including robbery, possession of a firearm with intent and the unlawful use of a firearm in connection with a stick-up at the Czech Inn bar and restaurant in Bodden Town earlier this year. Ebanks was one of two men who, armed with a gun and pepper spray, took $700 from the restaurant and made off in a stolen car.

Police picked up the robbers’ trail in Savannah and chased them to Prospect, where Ebanks and his partner in crime, who has not been apprehended, abandoned the stolen car. Armed officers chased them to the dead-end on Victory Avenue, where the robbers engaged them in a shoot-out before taking off on foot into the bushes.

Although Ebanks was never formally identified by any witnesses, his DNA was found on the steering wheel of the stolen getaway car and on the pepper spray can linked with the crime, and also found by the side of the abandoned vehicle.

Ebanks had originally refused to answer police questions when he was interviewed after his arrest. But he did give evidence during his trial, claiming he was at home at the time of the robbery with his new baby and the child’s mother. He said that his DNA may have been on the pepper spray, as he recalled touching a can which had belonged to an associate, but he was unable to explain why his DNA was on the stolen getaway car from the robbery.

But having heard the case without a jury, the judge explained in her verdict that it was evidence given by the mother of his girlfriend, claiming to give him an alibi, which helped to seal Ebanks’ fate.

The witness testified that her daughter had been with her on the day in question, and that they had gone to church together that evening before her daughter had returned to the home she shared with Ebanks later that night. The woman claimed that she had spoken with her daughter on a video call some time before 11pm, around the time of the robbery, and could see Ebanks in the bed in the background of the video as she spoke with her daughter.

But police evidence told a very different story.

The movements of Ebanks’ girlfriend’s car, recorded by police, placed her in completely different locations, contrary to the claims made by her mother, and she was in the car at the time of the robbery, not home with Odain. Furthermore, Ebanks had chosen not to call his girlfriend as a defence witness to support the shaky alibi or challenge the police evidence.

Rejecting Ebanks’ alibi claims at trial, which proved to be false, and given his original refusal to speak to police at the time of his interview, the judge said she could draw an adverse inference from those claims at trial. Putting that together with the separate pieces of DNA evidence, Justice Carter said she was satisfied beyond a reasonable doubt that Ebanks was one of the two men that committed the robbery.

Ebanks was remanded in custody until 9 January for the sentencing hearing.

