Ministry to experiment with fintech regulation

(CNS): The financial services minister has revealed plans by government to experiment with regulation and compliance for the growing fintech sector, in what she described as “an adaptable, technology-neutral, regulatory sandbox-type framework” that will allow CIMA and stakeholders to work out the best solution to safely oversee this area of offshore business. Tara Rivers said new technologies are reshaping the financial environment and Cayman needs to find a way to attract and regulate new technologies like cryptocurrencies that bring new threats as well as new business.

“They allow for capital and value to be transferred outside of traditional channels; they allow for anonymity and a new level of complexity which most do not yet understand,” Rivers said in a statement to the Legislative Assembly this week, revealing government’s plans to begin legislating and shaping a regulatory environment which could see this developing side of the financial services sector support the existing successful offshore industry here.

“We should embrace change, but we should do so in a responsible and prudent manner while continuing to embrace strict global anti-money laundering and terrorist financing standards,” the minister told her colleagues.

She said government had agreed with her ministry to adopt a regulatory sandbox which will allow for sufficient oversight and monitoring of new and existing, innovative and pioneering companies and ensure they are compliant, fair and transparent.

In computer science, a sandbox is a closed testing environment designed for experimenting safely with web or software projects. But in the digital economy arena a regulatory sandbox is a testing ground for new business models that are not protected by existing regulation. The sandbox is to adapt compliance in a way that doesn’t smother the sector with rules, but retains necessary protection.

“This versatile approach would allow a regulator to observe new ideas, understand them, shape them if appropriate, and generate insights to feed back into mainstream regulatory activities,” Rivers stated. “It will encourage, foster and incubate legitimate activities while adapting our laws and regulations on an ongoing basis as the need arises. The ministry is collaboratively engaged in the process of resolving the necessary legislative changes to implement this regulatory sandbox.”

Government, she added, is open to and exploring, how regulated digital ID systems could help revolutionise and streamline AML compliance locally and globally.

Describing Cayman Islands as a prime jurisdiction for technology companies supported by the intellectual property regime, which includes anti-patent troll provisions, she said her ministry aims to create a well-defined business environment that balances risk control and legislative flexibility to attract legitimate technology-based enterprises to our shores.

