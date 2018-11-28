Drug bust leads cops to gaming birds

(CNS): Police carrying out a drug bust at a home in Brushy Avenue, George Town, just before 11am on Tuesday also found 38 illegal gaming roosters as they searched the property. Officers seized an undisclosed quantity of ganja, utensils and a sum of cash. The birds were found when the police searched the outside of the premises. In the wake of the raid, a 38-year-old-man from George Town was arrested on suspicion of possession of ganja, possession of ganja with intent to supply, possession of drug utensils, consumption of ganja and animal cruelty.

The man remains in police custody as investigations continue. The roosters were examined by the Department of Agriculture and later seized.

Category: Crime, Police