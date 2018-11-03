Driver admits drinking rum before fatal crash

(CNS): Warren Samuel Hogarth (55) from North Side admitted having three and a half glasses of strong Nicaraguan rum along with cold and flu medication hours before he was involved in a major crash in Savannah in which Denvil Mitchell (40) was killed. The court heard the details on Friday when Hogarth appeared for sentencing almost three years after the smash, following his conviction in July when he pleaded guilty to causing Mitchell’s death by dangerous driving.

The collision happened on 21 February 2016 at around 8pm at the junction of Shamrock Road and Hirst Road, when Mitchell was riding a motorcycle and Hogarth was in a Kia Sportage.

Mitchell, who had worked with the National Roads Authority, was killed at the scene, and although Hogarth was tested in the wake of the crash and found to be almost two times over the alcohol limited, he was not charged for more than a year. As a result of delays in relation to the expert reports, the case dragged on for another year before Hogarth admitted his guilt.

As the crown outlined the case, prosecutor Greg Walcolm said that the accident re-constructionists working on the case both found that Hogarth’s Kia Sportage had drifted across into the path of Mitchell’s Honda motorcycle, after he failed to properly navigate the curvature of the road, likely as a result of the consumption of alcohol.

After the crash Hogarth had said he did not believe he was responsible and suggested the motorcycle had drifted into his lane, which the crown argued was an attempt to blame the dead victim of the collision and an aggravating factor in the case. However, defence attorney Amelia Fosuhene argued that Hogarth was not trying to blame Mitchell, but because he could not recall the crash or how he could have been the one that drifted into the oncoming lane, he had suggested it could have been the rider that had come towards him.

The court also heard that although there were no existing records to support the conviction, Hogarth had caused another fatal collision more than 30 years ago, which he had revealed to his own attorneys and prosecutors.

The judge also heard detail of the victim impact report from Mitchell’s wife, who said the grief caused by the sudden loss of her husband was “indescribable”. She also said that for more than two years Hogarth had never said a word to her and had not apologised until this summer when, after his guilty plea, she had thanked him for his admission and said she had forgiven him. At that point, she said, he finally said he was sorry.

Fosuhene told the court that after hearing where she had forgiven him, Hogarth had broken down. She explained to the court that her client had long wanted to speak with Mitchell’s family but she said he had been advised against it by his legal team. The lawyer said her client continued to relive the crash, which he knew was as a result of his decision to drink and drive, and he was well aware he was likely to go to jail.

But Fosuhene urged the court for leniency as she said the people who would suffer most would be Hogarth’s elderly parents, who were both dependent on their son, especially his father, who is very elderly and very sick.

Visting judge, Acting Justice Roger Chapple, who presided over the sentencing hearing, said that he would deliver his findings on 14 November. He needed time to consider the submissions, he said, as sentencing in such cases is one of the most difficult exercises a judge has, given the issues that must be balanced. The judge said he could see that Hogarth’s “contrition is palpable” and he would not do justice to the case if he rushed his decision.

