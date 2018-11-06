CIG dragging feet on welfare reform

(CNS): Auditor General Sue Winspear has raised concerns that the Cayman Islands Government has been very slow to implement recommendations made by her office and the Public Accounts Committee in several reports on government finances, especially regarding progress with its social assistance reforms. In an update about the progress on eight reports over the last three years, she found a number of failings, but the community affairs ministry appears to be where change is the slowest.

Winspear found that only limited progress had been made on the recommendations report, produced more than three years ago, about government support for those in need.

The Office of the Auditor General (OAG) report, “Follow-up on Past PAC Recommendations”, pointed to a mixed level of progress on all eight reports, and in some cases recommendations have been implemented and improvements made. But that contrasted with other areas where nothing has changed so far and any plans for change remain well into the future.

“The Cayman Islands Government is implementing some of the Public Accounts Committee’s recommendations but overall progress is still slow,” the report said. “Almost all recommendations have been implemented for two reports, but the picture for the other six reports is less positive with only some progress made for five reports and limited progress made for the report dealing with social welfare programmes.”

Winspear said she was “also concerned that some of the original recommendations with limited or no progress to date, go back as far as May 2015 and that implementation dates for some recommendations continue to be rescheduled into the future.”

She added, “Overall progress with implementing the recommendations remains slow. This means that some important areas of public services remain waiting for recommended improvements to happen.”

According to the report, the Ministry of Community Affairs is developing a social assistance policy but the OAG found that little had changed since 2017, as most of the changes required at the department are tied into the idea of a new strategy.

The report noted that in August the OAG met with the chief officer, who said that the ministry was still in the process of reviewing data, statistics and research as well as an outline business case prepared by KPMG and has plans to meet and consult stakeholders about the new policy. But the ministry feels that the new strategy to deal with welfare is needed before any of the recommendations made by the OAG and PAC can be implemented.

The government’s broader social welfare programmes, as well as healthcare for the indigent and uninsured, are the most unpredictable budget line items. Together with the entitlement benefits for seafarers and veterans, government supports more than 2,000 families in need in varying degrees, from paying rent or utilities to providing school meals to poorer children.

Welfare accounts for around 10% of all government spending and there have long been concerns that the distribution of funds is arbitrary, with little accountability about how the assistance is improving the lives of the recipients.

In the original 2015 report, the audit office found that there was no overall strategy that sets out the results being sought, programmes were uncoordinated and lacked a coherent approach to addressing current and emerging social needs.

“In the absence of any measurement of results achieved, there is no effective accountability to the Legislative Assembly for this major portion of government expenditures,” the report found.

The audit included many recommendations for government action to better manage social assistance, but three years later almost none have been implemented.

In this latest report Winspear also checked how government is dealing with revenue collection, the health services and its general accounts and in most cases she is only seeing some progress. However, she did find some improvements with the overall management of public finances and improvements in government’s response to the PAC.

“It is encouraging that government has committed to providing more timely and appropriate responses to PAC recommendations and has assigned responsibility to the Ministry of Finance for coordinating responses from across government,” Winspear said.

Despite some improvement, the follow-up report nevertheless found a list of areas where government is either failing in its accountability to the public or is not addressing the problems highlighted by the OAG.

Winspear has therefore suggested that the PAC hold a meeting to call witnesses from government to find out why progress is so slow in some ares and what the relevant agencies are doing to move things forward.

Category: Government oversight, Politics