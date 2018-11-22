DPP appointed as Grand Court judge

(CNS): After 22 years of prosecuting offenders in the Cayman Islands, Cheryll Richards, QC will begin judging them next month after she takes up a position on the local bench. The current director of public prosecutions, Richards has been appointed as a full-time judge of the Grand Court and will take up her new seat on 1 December. Her current deputy, Patrick Moran, will be stepping into her shoes until a new director is recruited. Richards secured the position after taking part in an open recruitment process and panel interview, when she was recommended to the governor as the best candidate.

“Ms Richards has earned the respect of the community through her hard work and dedication as both Cayman’s first director of public prosecutions and in her many other roles in the Legal Department,” Governor Martyn Roper said in a release about her appointment. “Her extensive experiences and skills prosecuting matters in the criminal division will be an asset to our judiciary.”

Richards has been given the green light to assist the Acting DPP Moran with administrative and financial matters at the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions during the transitional period, but once she joins the judicial bench, she will no longer hold constitutional responsibility to institute and undertake criminal proceedings.

However, Richards has been involved in the prosecution of many cases that have not yet appeared before the courts and officials said she will be allocated cases by Chief Justice Anthony Smellie so as to ensure that no conflicts of interest arise between her responsibilities as a prosecutor and those she will take up as a judge. A press release from the Judicial and Legal Services Commission said she would have no dealings with criminal cases that she indicted as the DPP.

Richards joined the former Portfolio of Legal Affairs in 1996 as crown counsel and became a senior prosecutor in 2003 before being appointed as solicitor general. When the legal department was split following the 2009 Constitution, creating the independent office of public prosecutions, Richards was appointed as its director.

She was called to the Bar in 1986 and worked in Turks and Caicos and in her native Jamaica for several years before coming to Cayman, where she was awarded Queen’s Counsel in 2009.

