DoA moves to block Christmas tree pests

(CNS): Several local merchants have opted not to sell live Christmas trees this year because the Department of Agriculture (DoA) has been clamping down on the importation of trees to keep the local environment free of pests that could pose a threat to Cayman’s indigenous flora. While some retailers have been grumbling about the regulations and stricter rules about bringing in non-native trees, officials from the DoA say it is important to keep tight control on them because of the increase in the number and types of pests detected over the last few years while the trees are in quarantine.

The DoA is responsible for protecting the wellbeing of Cayman’s plant life, and while officials are mindful of holiday traditions, the threat of invasive pest species in imported trees is real and can be far reaching.

“Many insects are non-host plant specific, also known as polyphagous, which means they will feed on a wide range of host plants,” said DoA Director Adrian Estwick. “When introduced into a new environment they may adapt and over time become a pest of plants on which they were never previously recorded as a pest. This is true of many of the scale insects, a pest group common to pines.”

He explained that the effects of the pine tortoise scale (Toumeyella parvicornis), which is believed to have been introduced on Christmas trees and has become a major pest in the Turks and Caicos Islands in particular, places a significant threat on entire pineyard ecosystems. To date, no viable control for the pest has been found and if the current trends continue, the likely outcome is the complete loss of that country’s native pine.

“I must commend my team on maintaining the careful balance needed for this endeavour,” Estwick said. “They have been working arduously to ensure the public can have Christmas trees while considering the short and long-term effects on our environment.”

He said the department had been in communication with with importers and has had meetings with them since the summer, and had tried to facilitate the process through minor revisions on import conditions based on feedback received.

All revisions have been done in consultation with, and reviewed by, representatives of the Caribbean Agriculture Health and Food Safety Agency (CAHFSA) the Regional Plant Protection Organization for the Caribbean, the Canadian Food and Inspection Agency (CFIA) and United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) – Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS).

Agriculture Minister Juliana O’Connor-Connolly offered her support to the DoA’s cautious approach.

“The focus of the DoA remains the development of effective measures to mitigate the quarantine risk associated with importation of Christmas trees and the potential introduction of invasive plant pests that could impact the agriculture and horticulture sectors and ultimately the biodiversity of the Cayman Islands,” she said, adding that this has to be balanced with minimising the economic impact on all the stakeholders, including the consumer.

Before the demand for imported pine Christmas trees began to grow, many Caymanians used local plants and trees instead, including Coconut Palm and Casuarina, which, although originally an invasive tree, has found a strong foothold and works well as a replacement Christmas Tree. Another much older Christmas tradition in Cayman was to cover yards with white sand to give the look of snow even in a tropical climate.

Meanwhile, importers who are still planning to bring in non-native pines are encouraged to contact the DoA on 947-3090 for information on importation conditions and to facilitate a successful process.

