Is it possible for you to post an article with pictures showing the differences between a Cayman blue and the invasive green iguanas? I am hoping that when the cullers were vetted they were shown differences and how to quickly/easily spot which is which. I would love to see good photos of them side by side to see if a layman can tell the difference.

