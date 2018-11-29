Deutsche Bank raided over Panama Papers link

(CNS): German law enforcement officials have raided the Frankfurt headquarters of Deutsche Bank in a money laundering investigation connected to the notorious Panama Papers. German prosecutors allege that two staff members at the bank helped clients launder money from criminal activities using offshore accounts in the British Virgin Islands. During raids of a number of Deutsche Bank offices across the city, which were confirmed in a statement from the bank, officials seized paperwork and electronic documents.

“We confirm that the police are currently conducting an investigation at a number of our offices in Germany,” the bank said in a short statement posted to its website. “The investigation relates to the Panama Papers. We will be issuing further details in due course. We are cooperating fully with the authorities.”

The bank later added the following comment: “As far as we are concerned, we have already provided the authorities with all the relevant information regarding Panama Papers. Of course, we will cooperate closely with the public prosecutor’s office in Frankfurt, as it is in our interest as well to clarify the facts. In recent years, we have proven that we fully cooperate with the authorities — and we will continue to do so.”

Deutsche Bank retains an office in the Cayman Islands, which employs around 30 people, but there is no indication at this point that this investigation has any connection to those offices.

