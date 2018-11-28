DEH problems due to management, not trucks

(CNS): The minister responsible for the Department of Environmental Health has said that plans he had to buy more garbage trucks were shelved after he discovered that equipment issues had nothing to do with the problems plaguing a key part of his portfolio. In Finance Committee last week, Dwayne Seymour admitted he was “uncomfortable” answering some questions, as members tried to understand where money was going in the department, given the minister’s request for more supplementary cash, and whether the ministry had managed to get a grip on garbage collection, the endless management and staffing challenges, and its runaway budget.

Seymour said the department was “in grave shape” when he took over, and although he claimed things were being turned around, he struggled to answer questions about the additional CI$228,000 he required for a department that has already overrun its budget by 800%.

In one of many difficult exchanges Seymour has had since he became the health minister about the major parts of his portfolio that appear to have more challenges than most, he tried to respond to the committee about the long-running sagas that have dominated the DEH for well over a year. It was also clear that he still did not know how to tackle the ongoing internal issues impacting the department.

However, the DEH has apparently at least avoided spending of hundreds of thousands of dollars on garbage trucks.

Seymour told the committee that he thought the former director, Roydell Carter, had ordered several new trucks, having told the minister that many of the existing vehicles were no longer working. But after the investigation began into the department’s financial challenges, the purchase was put on hold. Since the acting director was seconded to the DEH from vehicle licensing, all of the trucks are now working.

“Obviously something untoward was going on there …and someone was fired,” the minister said without identifying who that was, since Carter was not sacked but paid off and retired out of the civil service.

Seymour said that he was trying to be responsible with the people’s money and his efforts to find new garbage trucks had been shelved.

“We have a major problem at that department and last thing you want to be doing is buying trucks when the trucks are not the problem,” the minister said, adding that he had not heard anything in last few months about equipment being down as the drivers are now being directed to manage the maintenance of the trucks properly.

Nevertheless, Seymour admitted that the staffing problems were far from over.

There is still a need for ongoing temporary staff, he said, as some workers are on light duties because of health problems and delays in formally dealing with those unable to continue working because of more severe medical reasons, which need to go through the medical board process.

Seymour accepted that the person who should have previously been responsible for overseeing all of this and supervising the former director was the chief officer in his ministry.

Opposition Leader Ezzard Miller, who led the questioning, said it was “time to stop covering up for the administrative arm” of the health ministry, as he became increasingly frustrated by the lack of clarity over what is really going on at DEH.

Seymour said he shared Miller’s frustrations and that there were longstanding problems. The deputy chief officer was quick to suggest that since the new acting director had come to the department, things were improving significantly. But Miller was just as quick to point out that Carter had headed up the department for many years when the DEH successfully collected garbage twice a week, but now this was down to once per week at best.

Chris Saunders (BTW) said the committee was trying to understand what had ever been done to determine the structure needed to achieve the DEH’s objective. The minister said he did not know but he believed these were the kind of things that the acting director was now engaged in and that the questioning had given the minister some ideas to take back to the ministry. He said there were a “lot of questions to be answered”.



Arden McLean (East End) pointed out that there was “obviously” a management problem and a breakdown at ministry level adversely affecting the DEH. He said no one is in a vacuum and everyone has a boss.

“Somewhere, somehow we are addressing the pimple and not the real problem at the top,” he said. “That department is not going to get any better …if the management of that department is not addressed. While people get fired at the bottom, no one is held accountable for management. When are we going …to address the structure and how the department is managed?” he asked. “How will we move forward, from the ministry down?”



Seymour said that these were all “uncomfortable questions” and it was not his remit to evaluate chief officers but the role of the deputy governor, who was not present at the time.

“It does draw questions,” Seymour said. “We need to find out exactly where the problems lie.”

See more on CIGTV below starting at 3:47:00 ending at 4:29:45

