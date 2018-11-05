Growth in customers props up CUC earnings

(CNS): An increase in the number of customers for CUC helped to keep the monopoly power provider’s earnings up in its third quarter results for the year after slightly cooler and wetter average weather. An increase in fuel costs saw customers cutting back on consumption, which also impacted sales. The client base increased by 567 customers to a total of 29,584. Net earnings for the three months ending 30 September totalled $9.2 million, an increase of $1.5 million when compared to net earnings of $7.7 million for the same period last year.

In a press release outlining the results, CUC officials said that while sales for the year so far were negatively impacted by a 4% decrease in average residential consumption, the growth in customers resulted in higher revenue.

The average monthly temperature by the end of September was 82.5° Fahrenheit, compared to an average monthly temperature of 83° in 2017. The average rainfall was also higher at 4.08 inches compared to 3.62 inches last year. This wetter and cooler weather, as well as customer energy efficiency and increasing fuel prices, negatively impacted kilowatt hour sales. CUC said that the average cost per imperial gallon of fuel for the third quarter 2018 increased 27% to $3.13, compared to $2.46 for the third quarter 2017.

“The third quarter 2018 kilowatt hour sales were lower than expected but the company was able to manage costs and deliver an increase in earnings,” said CUC President and CEO Richard Hew, “We continue our investments in leading technology such as the new Seven Mile Beach substation, which will serve our customers more reliably and efficiently for many years to come. Rising world fuel prices and the negative impact on cost to serve our customers remain a concern and the company looks forward to a rapid diversification of the energy sources on the grid during the implementation phase of the Integrated Resource Plan.”

CUC broke ground during the last quarter for the new Seven Mile Beach substation. Expected to cost $16.7 million, it will be the company’s first substation to incorporate medium voltage, gas insulated switchgear technology and the first of its kind in this region. After this project, CUC will build a similar substation to serve the Prospect area, with groundbreaking anticipated in the fourth quarter of this year.

CUC said in the release that it is awaiting the regulator’s formal approval of the Integrated Resource Plan, which it developed with public and other stakeholder consultation. The plan calls for an increase in grid integrated renewable energy sources, which will deliver economic and environmental benefits.

“With world oil prices trending upwards again after an extended period of relatively low and stable prices, the attractiveness of diversified energy sources becomes more compelling,” CUC added.

