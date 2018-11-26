Crisis Centre opens helpline for kids

(CNS Local Life): The Cayman Islands Crisis Centre (CICC) launched its Kids Helpline on Thursday, 22 November, offering help and support at the end of a phone line to children and young adults up to age 18. Reaching out to young people was a “dream” of the Crisis Centre, which opened in 2003 as a shelter for victims of domestic abuse and their children, said Ania Milanowska, CICC Executive Director, at the launch.

Category: Community, Local News