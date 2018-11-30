Constitutional talks priority for CIG’s London trip

(CNS): Premier Alden McLaughlin will be leading a sizable delegation of local officials to London next week to attend a series of meetings and events dealing with issues ranging from the environment to the priority of reforming the Constitution. McLaughlin will be leaving Cayman on Friday evening with Financial Services Minister Tara Rivers and Attorney General Sam Bulgin for the Political Council of the United Kingdom Overseas Territories Association (UKOTA), ahead of the annual Overseas Territories Joint Ministerial Council, which will be followed by the constitution talks.

Following the JMC meetings, Commerce Minister Joey Hew will join the delegation, along with Opposition Leader Ezzard Miller and his deputy, Alva Suckoo, for constitutional discussions with the United Kingdom Government. The Cayman government’s constitutional adviser in London, Sir Jeffrey Jowell, QC will also be present.

“The constitutional safeguards we are striving for are to have aspects of our constitution clarified to ensure that the Cayman Islands government has autonomous capacity in respect of domestic affairs and that the UK Parliament will not legislate, directly or indirectly, without consultation or, in matters of domestic autonomy, without the consent of these Islands,” said McLaughlin in a press release about the London trip.

“Our goal is to put the Cayman Islands in the best possible position constitutionally to govern our own affairs, to resist constitutional overreach by the UK government and parliament, and to continue to thrive and prosper as a modern, progressive and successful democracy,” the premier added.

There will be a series of meetings before the delegation gets down to what may be challenging talks with the British government officials. On Monday, 3 December, the premier will host the UKOTA Environmental Workshop. The environment and climate change workshop will include leaders in environments across the BOTs, NGOs and associations from the UK.

Nadia Hardie, the executive director of the National Trust for the Cayman Islands. UKOTA will be represented for the first time at the COP24 Global Environment meeting, a significant milestone in the global climate change conversation.

Political Council meetings will incorporate an in-depth review of the activity of UKOTA through the year, which includes working with the UK Government on items such as diaspora consular issues, citizenship and passport issues, environment and climate change, European Union engagement and BOT student engagement.

The annual JMC meeting will involve two days of intensive meetings with the UK government reviewing and discussing the overseas territories’ relationship with Britain, including environmental issues, Brexit, trade and economy, health and education, and disaster management.

Officials here said that a number of UK ministers will attend the JMC meetings, including Minister of State for the Overseas Territories Lord Ahmad; Minister of State for International Development Lord Bates; David Lidington, Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster; and Mel Stride, Financial Secretary to the Treasury.

The Cayman delegation will also meet with the All Party Parliamentary Group for the Cayman Islands, including the chair Sir Graham Brady, Lord Naseby and Andrew Rosindell MP.

During his visit to London the premier will attend the Queen’s annual diplomatic reception, where members of the royal family will join over 1,500 people from around 130 countries, including members of the British government, prime ministers and public figures.

The premier will also host a dinner with Friends and Associates, as well as a reception for Cayman students in the UK to ensure the delegation connects with Caymanians abroad while he is in the UK.

Cabinet Secretary Samuel Rose; the senior political adviser to the premier, Roy Tatum; the Cabinet Office’s policy coordinator, Jason Webster; and the premier’s PA, Jana Pouchie-Bush are also part of the delegation.

