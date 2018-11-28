Conference speaker calls for investment in people

(CNS): Patricia Affonso-Dass, the President of the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association (CHTA), who is delivering an address tomorrow at the 9th Tourism Human Resources Conference being hosted here in Grand Cayman, will be urging regional countries to invest in the local people that make their tourism products. “It is the creativity and warmth of the people that keep visitors returning,” the tourism expert is due to say in her presentation, according to Caribbean Tourism Organization officials.

Speaking ahead of the conference, which takes place at the Grand Cayman Marriott Beach Resort, Affonso-Dass said regional leaders had to make a greater commitment to investing in education and training, sharing and recognising best practices, and shaping meaningful partnerships between business, education, training institutions, labor unions and governments.

“In spite of our small size, we have produced some of the most creative and talented people in the worlds of music, sports, arts, business and education,” Affonso-Dass said in a release. “A new level of commitment and engagement towards the development of our people must be commensurate with our recognition that our people are our greatest resource and we must challenge ourselves, our businesses, and institutions to recognize and develop not just our general workforce but most especially our young leaders.”

The conference theme is “Building a Resilient, High-performing and Sustainable Caribbean Tourism Workforce for Global Competitiveness”, and the president said it was not the time to be complacent on this issue, but to build on the accomplishments of regional people.

“We are a world-class region with a rich heritage and legacy … so we must continue to embed excellence and innovation within our culture and across our industry to stay ahead of our competition,” she stated.

Cayman Islands Toursim Minister Moses Kirkconnell will also address the conference as well as keynote speaker Claudia Coenjaerts, from the Caribbean International Labour Organization, who will be talking about the future of work and what will become the “New Normal”.

