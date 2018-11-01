Concerns raised over rushed legislation

(CNS): Government plans to present more than 20 pieces of legislation when the Legislative Assembly meets on 14 November, but it appears it will only be sitting for a matter of days, despite the number of bills and other business being carried over from the previous sitting. Opposition Leader Ezzard Miller says he is very concerned that government is rushing legislation through without proper scrutiny. He said that government’s failure to provide adequate time for all stakeholders to properly consider the content of the bills is leading to badly drafted laws that have to be returned to parliament for amendment, sometimes just months after being passed.

Last week government published the long list of bills on the Gazette’s web pages and as supplements to the printed gazettes in order to comply with the constitutional requirement for a 21-day consultation period. That three-week window is to give everyone the chance to examine the proposed laws and make their comments known to their MLAs ahead of the Legislative Assembly meeting and debates.

But Miller pointed out that when there is so much legislation being published all at once, including some hefty bills and important amendments, it’s hard enough for the opposition to give the documents the scrutiny they need, let alone the general public.

“We see from the frequency that laws have to be amended shortly after they are passed that they are not being well done, be it because they are being badly drafted due to poor instructions from the ministries or the workload, ” Miller told CNS. “But when there is not enough scrutiny after being made public, then the problems that the bills present are not always picked up.”

He said the whole purpose of the consultation period is to iron out any unintended consequences and ensure their practical application.

Miller cited the anti-stalking law as an example. He said that if the poor use of language and grammar in the bill is not addressed, innocent people could be arrested because they happened to be outside someone’s home waiting for a ride. He said he was in support of an anti-stalking law but it’s already a difficult thing to legislate against, and this draft bill is written in such a way that a catalog of innocent behaviour could easily be misconstrued.

Miller also noted that, once again, the Legislative Assembly meeting is going to be very short. As far as he was aware, he said, it would be no more than three days because several members of government are due in London for the Overseas Territories Joint Ministerial Council meeting later on in November.

With just two days for dealing with government business, since one day should be set aside for private members’ motions, this would cut down the time for debate and for any agreed amendments to be made to the legislation before becoming law, he noted.

In addition to the long list of legislation, government will be dealing with outstanding parliamentary questions, new private members’ bills, those carried over from the last sitting and its own business, including statements, reports and motions.

Since taking office in May 2017, the current administration has spent less than three weeks sitting in the House.

See the list of legislation here that government is expected to deal with in its next three-day session.

Category: Laws, Politics