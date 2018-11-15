CINICO faces review as CIG pours in cash

(CNS): The finance minister has said the Cayman Islands National Insurance Company (CINICO) is undergoing a review to see if it is fit for purpose. Roy McTaggart told his colleagues in the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday that the government-owned insurance company was under strategic analysis to arrive at some recommendations for government about its future.

As he revealed that government had to pour an additional CI$4.53 million into CINICO to cover the prescribed capital requirement in order to maintain its CIMA insurance licence and stay in business, McTaggart said it was exceeding its operating costs, so had fallen below the minimal capital needed to cover its risks and stay compliant with the law.

As he pointed to the financial challenges CINICO faces, the minister was asked by the opposition member for BTW, Chris Saunders, why, when the private insurance sector had reaped profits in excess of CI$100 million in the last four years, government continued to subsidise that private sector profit by allowing the industry to cherry pick customers, while the government company picked up the slack.

“When is government going to deal with this, as every year the private sector makes a ton of profit and government has to take the losses?” Saunders asked.

McTaggart said that the ministry, in conjunction with CINICO, was seeking to understand the company, its operations and if what they do continues to be fit for purpose. The aim of the review is to then make recommendations about the company’s future.

He had explained to the LA that the additional funds that had been transferred for this fiscal year, after approval by Cabinet, to prevent the insurance company from losing its licence had not undermined the Public Management and Finance Law, as the money was reallocated from other areas of his ministry.

But McTaggart emphasised the importance of pouring in more cash to CINICO, which he said was struggling to manage its costs on the current premiums it collects, largely from civil servants. CINICO covers more than 15,000 people, including civil servants, the indigent and those who cannot get cover from the private sector, and if government had not plugged its capital cash gap then those people could have been left without cover.

The government-owned insurance company hit the headlines recently after the chief executive officer, Lonnie Tibbetts, was fired. However, management problems are not the only challenges it faces, given that it is responsible for the health insurance of Cayman’s poorest, oldest and sickest people, in addition o civil servants.

Nevertheless, there have been hints from the premier and the health minister that the current mixed system is not working and government is seeking an alternative approach to health cover. So far falling short of suggesting CINICO could become a full national health insurer for all, the idea of opening up the publicly-owned entity to more people currently paying for cover in the private sector has been voiced on a number of occasions.

