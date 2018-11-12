CIG on track for whopping surplus
(CNS): Government’s fiscal performance is on track for a record surplus. The financial results for the first nine months of this year show the public purse bursting at the seams with a net surplus of $183.8 million. A 99% increase on the projected figures, government has already collected $91.3 million more than it had budgeted. Officials said this was due to revenues and expenses both outperforming initial projections and the statutory authorities and government companies (SAGCs) doing much better than predicted, adding $15 million more to the public coffers. A decline in revenue and an increase in spending in the last quarter is expected but CIG is still on track to exceed its original forecasts.
The unaudited Financial Report for 1 January to 30 September, released by the Minister for Finance and Economic Development on Friday, reveals a much better than expected performance, with core government registering a surplus of almost $173 million and the SAGCs another $11 million. Finance Minister Roy McTaggart pointed out that government revenue declines in the second half of the year but he remained confident that the CIG will easily make its forecast surplus for the whole of 2018.
“While revenues are generally lower in the second half of the financial year, the government is confident that the positive results for the first nine months of the financial year will enable us to achieve or exceed the budgeted net surplus of $81 million by the end of this year,” he stated.
This results were achieved by higher-than-anticipated coercive revenues from import and stamp duties, tourist fees and financial services-related revenues, officials said in a press release about the report.
Government registered higher than budgeted revenue in most lines. On the other side of the balance sheet government spent less than expected on personnel and supplies. The anticipated figures in the budget for staff was $13.2 million lower than forecast and more than $15 million for supplies and consumables. The positive variances were reduced by expenditures for non-government suppliers, which were $9.2 million more than expected.
Government ended the nine-month reporting period with a healthy bank balance, with cash and deposits standing at $535.2 million, $112 million more than the budget prediction. Debt also fell to $430.2 million, $35.7 million lower than the debt balance this time last year.
In the report ministry officials said the performance of the first three quarters of the year leads the government to be optimistic about hitting the budget predictions.
“If ministries, portfolios and SAGCs remain diligent the government should, at a minimum, achieve the budgeted EPS net surplus of $81 million at the end of 2018,” the report states. “However, the performance of the final quarter of 2018 will determine whether the government meets its budgeted performance, or surpasses it by a significant margin.”
Personnel costs are expected to increase during the last quarter following the 5% Cost of Living Adjustment, which was paid in September 2018, back-dated to July 2018. But other expenditure will, at a minimum, stay at the levels seen in the second and third quarters. Positive results in revenue are expected to sufficiently mitigate any additional costs but “proper diligence must be maintained”, the report warned.
See the report here on the finance ministry website
Education was never a priority for this government nor past governments. Of course Mr Truman Bodden started the ball rooling when he made scholarships available to all and not just the select few but no real meaningful plan was ever put in place to design and define the end results. They still haven’t figured out and targeted the reason for real education nor the benefits of educating our people. If they did there would not until this day be such a huge appetite for foreign labour. If they had paid attention there would be lots of room at the boardrooms of all the institutions on island for our people and no one would be able to say that our people are uneducated. Value for money and visionary minds goes hand in hand. Apathy towards our people and our homeland colided with money, selfish motives, discrimination and castes mentality and created the mess we have today. No one was directing the masses so only the few who were lucky enough to have parents or teachers with vision and thought process were able to keep their heads above water but after awhile they too were washed out in the deep without a rudder.
Alden and Moses will use this surplus to build the dock and finish wrecking our environment, the little that is left.
More creative accounting by CIG. Behind this smoke and mirrors exercise the substantial long-term debts and unmet commitments more than offset the claimed surplus. In addition you have numerous sections of the public sector with such poor accounting standards that, at best, they make any financial reports suspect.
As announced by the Education Minister, Government school teachers will get a special pay adjustment.
Schools and early learning need this windfall. Caymanian kids will find the workplace harder now that exptats “caymanian” children are entering the Labour market with a privately educated and directed background.
Can we have a few new schools please?
Preferably not at $110,000,000.00 a pop though.
– Who
*Btw, if it cost the above figure to erect a project above-ground in the bush of North Side, how da rass can we believe it will cost just $90m more to construct the cruise port in George Town…with all the necessary underwater blasting, dredging, and building??
#thingsthatmakeyougohmmm
An additional road option to the eastern districts would benefit alot of people especially if the government is planning to grow the population to the 100k mark. Invest in infrastructure such as roads, schools and healthcare to support and accommodate the growing population.
Well the fact that they are taking every dime from the public that they can is helping.
So what’s happened to the new Mental Health Facility that’s so desperately needed?.
CIG on track for whopping surplus! Just in time for the next headline: CIG on track for whopping new Port! Coincidence?
Stamp duty mostly. Better ride the wave while they can.
How about stop spending and save the money for a rainy day.
This is what you get when qualified people are elected to properly manage our government. Well done Minister Mctaggart
Sovereign wealth fund? Nah, let’s keep importing poverty, spend it while we got it, waste even more than usual, and buy some votes.
Unfortunately, most people won’t benefit.
New projects will emerge and money will be distributed among a small group of people.
Thinking this could be used for healthcare,education and the poor, would be a mistake.
Yet public schools are failing, how about investing in the Children of Cayman?
Yep, should be able to provide paper and books for the schools now.
The issue with schools is not money. They spend more on each student than many private schools.
How about promoting contraception.
How about picking up the garbage?