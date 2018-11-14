CIG to buy central GT park for CI$272,500

(CNS): Government will be spending more than a quarter of a million dollars on a piece of land in the heart of George Town Central to preserve and expand a public park in the Scranton area. Speaking in the Legislative Assembly Thursday, Premier Alden McLaughlin said Cabinet had approved the purchase of a parcel of land behind the Government Administration Building during the last administration but it had also sought to buy an adjacent plot, known as Scranton Central Park, if the owners ever agreed to sell.

The family that owns the land has for many years allowed it to be used as a public park, which the premier said had made it an oasis for the neighboring community in an area that was becoming more commercial.

McLaughlin said the public purchase of the Scranton Central Park property was important to preserve it for use as a community park. Earlier this year the owners had notified government that it was for sale, and so the process for buying crown land was set in motion, he said.

After obtaining the necessary land valuations, negotiations between the government and the owners began. The premier said that after a protracted period, the owners finally agreed to sell and the deal was concluded last month for CI$272,500.

“This purchase price was based on the valuation done by Lands and Survey and considered fair value for the property,” the premier said. “My government …places a premium on ensuring that open spaces are available to the public, including access to neighborhood parks and play areas. These are not mere words,” he added, as he pointed to the acquisition of Smith Barcadere, the South Sound Boardwalk and land in the Prospect area that will eventually serve as a public park for the Red Bay and Prospect communities.

“We still plan to utilise the old Government Administration Building site as a public park. God willing, we will get this done over the next budget cycle,” he said, referring to the Glass House, which has been earmarked as a green space for George Town for sometime.

The premier said the purchase of the Scranton property would ensure that it continues to be available for use by the community in the future.

“The ability to improve the condition of the park as well as to expand the current quarter-acre site using the adjacent crown land creates exciting possibilities,” McLaughlin told the Legislative Assembly. “This government …will continue to pursue these types of opportunities to improve the quality of life for the people of George Town Central, and indeed for all of our people across these islands,” he added.

