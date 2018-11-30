Cayman emerges unscathed from 2018 storm season

(CNS): All was quiet in the Atlantic on Friday, as the 2018 hurricane season officially ended. While the Cayman Islands once again remained unscathed, the season brought devastation to the United States, where Florence and Michael caused significant damage. In total there were 15 named storms, including eight hurricanes, two of which were major. “This season packed a strong punch,” said Neil Jacobs, NOAA assistant secretary of commerce for environmental observation and prediction, in a release from the agency about the season.

For the fourth year in a row the first storms emerged prior to the official 1 June season start date, with Tropical Storm Alberto forming on 25 May before making landfall in northern Florida, before travelling as far north as the Great Lakes as a tropical depression.

Seven named storms — Alberto, Beryl, Debby, Ernesto, Joyce, Leslie and Oscar — were classified as subtropical at some point, which officials at the US National Hurricane Center said was a record. The previous record of five subtropical storms occurred in 1969. All subtropical storms this season eventually transitioned into a tropical storm, with three eventually becoming hurricanes.

The 2018 hurricane season was the first since 2008 to have four named storms active at the same time, when Florence, Helene, Isaac and Joyce swirled around the region.

Hurricane Florence caused catastrophic flooding in portions of North and South Carolina. Several river forecast locations in the Carolinas approached or broke their record flood level in the days and weeks following the hurricane. It took two to three weeks for many river locations to fall below flood stage, and the final river crested one month after Florence made landfall. Hurricane Michael, at category 4 intensity, was the strongest hurricane on record to strike the Florida panhandle.

“The 2018 season fell within NOAA’s predicted ranges in our pre-season outlook issued in late May,” said Gerry Bell, lead seasonal hurricane forecaster at NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center. “However, the overall season was more active than predicted in the updated outlook issued in early August. Warmer Atlantic Ocean temperatures, a stronger west-African monsoon and the fact that El Nino did not form in time to suppress the season helped to enhance storm development.”

