Cayman National board fires 15-year president

(CNS) UPDATED: The board chairman of Cayman National Corporation, Stuart Dack, has said that the termination of Ormond Williams, who has been the president of Cayman National Bank for more than 15 years, was a decision by the CNB board of directors and was unrelated to the potential sale of a majority shareholding to the Republic Bank of Trinidad and Tobago (Barbados) Ltd. Dack told CNS that he could not say more about the fact that the bank and Williams had “parted company” as Williams had decided to seek legal advice about his termination.

However, Dack sought to damp down fears that the jobs of other members of staff at CNB were on the line if Republic acquires the 74.9% shareholding it seeks, pointing to the agreement that current staffing would remain for five years after the sale.

But he said that the sale to Republic was still subject to government and regulatory approval, which could be some weeks away. “It’s not a done deal,” he said, stressing that Williams departure had nothing to do with this potential sale.

Dack stated that the potential transaction was “not a takeover” but a sale of shares, which was agreed at a shareholders meeting last month. At this meeting, Dack told shareholders that, as part of the process of the sale to Republic, they had given assurances that they would leave things, such as staff and the bank’s board of directors, as they are for five years.

At a second meeting earlier this month, shareholders agreed to amend the firm’s constitution, which previously ensured that no single person or entity could own more than 10% of shares.

In an official statement from CNC, Dack wished Williams well, saying, “During his time with Cayman National, Ormond has been the leader of CNB and accomplished much during his tenure.”

