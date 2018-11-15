Cayman National board fires 15-year president
(CNS) UPDATED: The board chairman of Cayman National Corporation, Stuart Dack, has said that the termination of Ormond Williams, who has been the president of Cayman National Bank for more than 15 years, was a decision by the CNB board of directors and was unrelated to the potential sale of a majority shareholding to the Republic Bank of Trinidad and Tobago (Barbados) Ltd. Dack told CNS that he could not say more about the fact that the bank and Williams had “parted company” as Williams had decided to seek legal advice about his termination.
However, Dack sought to damp down fears that the jobs of other members of staff at CNB were on the line if Republic acquires the 74.9% shareholding it seeks, pointing to the agreement that current staffing would remain for five years after the sale.
But he said that the sale to Republic was still subject to government and regulatory approval, which could be some weeks away. “It’s not a done deal,” he said, stressing that Williams departure had nothing to do with this potential sale.
Dack stated that the potential transaction was “not a takeover” but a sale of shares, which was agreed at a shareholders meeting last month. At this meeting, Dack told shareholders that, as part of the process of the sale to Republic, they had given assurances that they would leave things, such as staff and the bank’s board of directors, as they are for five years.
At a second meeting earlier this month, shareholders agreed to amend the firm’s constitution, which previously ensured that no single person or entity could own more than 10% of shares.
In an official statement from CNC, Dack wished Williams well, saying, “During his time with Cayman National, Ormond has been the leader of CNB and accomplished much during his tenure.”
Caymanians selling out Caymanians. Face up to it and stop blaming everyone else.
He did not stand up for his employees when executives took 80-90% of the bonus pool and left the crumbs for the hard working staff. He received hundreds of thousands in bonuses during his tenure, he will be just fine. Lets see if the bonus goes up for regular staff this year being that they wont have to give Ormond his exuberant bonus.
If it had nothing to do with Republic, this was colossally bad timing by the board
Ormond deserved better than this. He is an exceptional leader and strong man of God who is loved and respected by the staff and has led the bank effectively for 15 years. My fear is that there is more to come, but this move flies in the face of the comments made by the new owners re staffing, therefore it doesn’t give any comfort that they will be looking to keep any other promises they make either.
Cayman needs a new truly “local” bank.
Problem solved.
Best wishes to Mr. Ormond – a fine gentleman.
Perhaps filled with a degree of integrity not suitable for his chosen profession.
The way the members and leaders of our “first families” raised their hands and sold the Caymanian shareholders down the river on that fateful afternoon was a moment I will never forget.
Kudos to “Al T” for standing up in the audience and ripping them a new one in the midst of it all.
Also, much respect to Mr. Clarence Flowers Jr. for being the sole board member who proudly refused to join the others. (I trust that moment was captured on camera as it was so poignant.)
– Whodatis
*One thing is for certain; Cayman is in the middle of a crossover / transitionary era and much is about to change.
It will be interesting to see what shall become of us as we follow the examples of every other major jurisdiction – from whence their citizens flee seeking refuge and a better life.
Oh My, some Caymans living high off the hog getting all their family jobs at CNB and easy loans and using personal information of accounts to strike revenge at enemies…. is about to stop. That is the real outrage of these comments. Your money is now safer than ever at CNB because of the change.
I moved my money and left $50 to keep account open. So if the Trinis want that, they can have it and shove it where the sun dont shine. This buyout is a shameful disgrace and proves that those in high places are so gullible that they believed no staff turn over would happen. Mr. Ormands termination is the first of possibly hundreds of terminations. This will look very good on Cayman in the world eyes when it is known that our own local bank has been bought out by a institution who has Jack Warner as a shareholder. Shame on the CIG, CIMA and the large shareholders of CNB for allowing this to happen.
Smfh! XXXXX But the staff all needs to strike and demand no changes of staff etc as said. If they don’t all of them needs to resign on them. Then after all CAYMANIANS needs to take their banking elsewhere.
I don’t know what to say or do, but tell you what Cayman is long gone never to come back. We are out numbered badly imagine when those Trinidad Permits & Residences starts to roll in & approve. We Caymanians will have to eat the dog supper , not dog eat our supper.
POOR PEOPLE XXXX FED UP is all I can say.
You know that though. #PPFU to how the sysytem setup!
Poor people are not the best banking clients, so it might be better for the bank if they moved elsewhere. It would reduce the queues too.
Wonder when the permit applications for Trini staff will roll in
They’ve probably started!
I assume many of the functions will be performed remotely in Trinidad. Not uncommon to consolidate functions in a merger in order to make the math work.
Well, I moved my money from the first day I heard this news. Even thou it may not have been millions, for me its was my life savings and for my retirement. I was told by the staff not to move or close my accounts, all will be okay, don’t care, things will change at CNB. There is something that is unsettling about this buy out, sorry . I am out , put my few pennies in the other banks here, at least they have been here long enough.
It’s a sad day for the staff of Cayman National as Mr Williams was a great example as a Man of God but also a great professional. He came with experience and was loyal to the Board and staff.
Isn’t banking the work of the devil? You know, love of money, root of all evil and all that malarkey? You can’t have it both ways.
Indeed it is hence why no one here owns their cars and homes outright haha
Oh you can definitely have it both ways when it comes to the sub-brand of “Christianity” prevalent in Cayman.
Unfortunately your statement is incorrect. The Bible says that the love of money is the root of all SORTS OF evil, not of all evil. In other words, greed leads us to do many unscrupulous things. Much has been said of the Bible position on banking et. the scriptures teach not to be greedy, and to be wise and careful when borrowing because ‘the borrower is a slave to the lender’. The Bible teaches us to use wisdom in deciding how, when and why to take loans, and it teaches that those in power, ie the lender, should employ fair lending practices. I don’t believe there is anything there that an atheist wouldn’t agree with. Don’t be greedy, be fair, be wise. When offering criticism of something it helps to actually study the thing we are criticising. The Bible is the text most often criticised by people that haven’t actually read it, studied it, researched it to understand the context of what is being read. If we did that with other books we would be considered lazy and ignorant, but somehow we accept that it is okay to criticise the Bible from an uninformed position. I encourage and challenge everyone reading these words. Read the Bible from cover to cover, not from an accusatory position, but from a position of neutrality, seeking simply to discover it is truth or not, and you will be a Christian by the time you get to the end of Revelation. As some starting off advice though, remember that the Bible is Holy scripture, but it is also a book filled with allegory, and it is a history book. The Old Testament describes many things, including establishing the nation of Israel. But we live our lives based on the New Testament because we are followers of Jesus. Once we do that, then we are able to properly contextualise and apply the Old Testament to our lives. Many people criticise the Bible based on the Old Testament, so focus on the New Testament, even if your focus is only to criticise. I feel led to add one final point, as maybe there is someone who will read this and have another question… when it comes to banking, the Bible is often quoted as saying ‘Neither a borrower nor a lender be’. However this is not from the Bible its from Shakespeare’s Hamlet. In Love. Your Friendly Neighbourhood Bible Thumper.
Shame, shame, shame! Allegedly, Jack Warner, who is wanted by US authorities in the FIFA scandal, is a major share-holder of Republic National Bank. That speaks to the principles of that bank and what CNB will adopt.
Mr. Williams is a professional and a man of God, he’ll land on his feet. This will be CNB’s loss!
I believe the U.S. submitted an extradition request for Jack Warner a former Minister of the T & T Government, but surprise surprise, after 2 years it still has not been acted upon.
Well, Ormond most likely was handsomely paid over his 15 years, He will get a package, new owners sometimes need to remove expensive staff and replace them with a more reasonably priced person.He will be ok.
Yes that’s the reason…. where’s the cynical eyes rolling in my head emoji when I need it.
A lot more in there being way over paid. I suspect more jobs to be lost. The former president of the funds department was making $15k+ per month for sitting in his office web shopping, golfing and flirting with female staff. He left in June right before the announcement. I wonder what he knew that others did not?
Should we be considering moving our money? I don’t want to get caught up in their mess and lose my savings.
Wait no longer move it and do it quick, you can ask that question after . Like the old saying .. Shoot first ask question later … well this is one time you should do this. just saying
Quick question………..How can the Trinidad Bank do any firing, when they have not taken over the majority of CNB’s shares as yet?????? To date, I have not been paid for my shares? Don’t these transactions have to be approved by CIMA etc., before these actions can be taken?
You have a point! This move may have been a part of the deal and the current management and Board accepted it. This was done by the current management!
I suspect so, part of the deal, direct or implied. “Fired” is a strong word and not the correct one. Presumably he will have received a very nice golden parachute as is typical in these things.
cima hasn’t approved the sale
Peter Tomkins would have been very sad I think.
This power play by the Trinidadians is about escaping from their own troubled nation. These wise shareholders sold out in order to get head of the escape from Cayman’s own troubled nation.
Many more firings to come. I have moved my money, left enough to keep the account open.
That’s exactly what we all should do. I hope all Caymanians move their money and see what the Trickydadians will do then. Government should not allow them one work permit. Employ locals.
Is it safe to leave our money with cnb?
If you want to prop up Trinidadian debt
CNB shareholder do not have any confidence in Board of Directors. They did not even know their own AOA. Shareholders are tired of paying $200,000 per annum salary and while only paying 3% dividends .
That’s interesting. In my experience, CNB is/was a mess to deal with.
You haven’t ever dealt with Scotia, I see.
Scotia is the worst bank on island.
Shame on the money hungry board members and share holders for selling out!
My Grandfather always said that while we learn from our mistakes, Wise men learn from the mistakes made by others.
With the most glaring examples of just how destructive investors from the ‘Eastern Caribbean’ are, right next door to us (Jamaica), it beggars beliefe that Caymanians would allow this to happen to a home-grown institution that was our pride & joy. I guess it can be summed-up with just one word, GREED.
Yes Sir, there is plenty of that around here. Just look at our so called leaders.
Disgraceful treatment by the CNB Board of Directors.
Mr. Ormond deserved much better as he was a great leader. I can only imagine how the rest of the staff will be treated during the transition. SMH
“Dack told shareholders that the new owners had indicated plans to leave things, such as staff and the bank’s board of directors, as they are for a while.”
I suppose one could argue a few weeks is “a while”.
Jack in the box will tell you anything you want to hear.
7:43pm what does the government have to say? They will allow the new owners to bring more of their people, and dispose of the present staff. I hope that someone will think and understand that Republic Bank is just a smoke screen. There is a lot that they all need to grasp on the debt demise.
The agreement was five years I believe