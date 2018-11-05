Cayman Finance courts Chinese investors

(CNS): Cayman Finance CEO Jude Scott was a featured speaker at events in September in three major Asian cities, organised by the local offshore firm Maples. Scott spoke to business leaders and investors in Shanghai, Beijing and Hong Kong about how the Cayman Islands operates as a “neutral and efficient hub, connecting capital and financing around the world”, according to a release. Scott was also interviewed by Bloomberg reporter Rosalind Chin in an effort to raise the profile of this jurisdiction in the region and show how Cayman can support Chinese investment flows.

“China, and in fact the wider Asia region, is a major player in global investment in infrastructure projects around the world,” said Scott. “Cayman is an excellent extender of value for businesses in these markets, pooling capital from around the world for investment in assets and projects in developed and developing countries.

“Being able to participate in these events allowed me to convey the success of the Cayman Islands as a premier global financial hub and promote greater cooperation and understanding between Chinese and Cayman businesses by ensuring that our world class regulatory standards, especially KYC/AML and international cooperation, are understood by the businesses and regulatory bodies there,” he added.

Anthony Webster, a partner at Maples and Calder (Hong Kong), said it was important to have Scott at the events given the vast benefits for businesses in both jurisdictions that can occur from working together.

“The Cayman Islands plays an important role in both inbound and outbound investment for the region,” Webster said. “Chinese state-owned enterprises and private entities use these structures for outbound investments to provide investment capital… In addition to the Cayman Islands being home to world-class service providers, it has a very high quality network of lawyers and other service providers, who operate in Asian time-zones. Success in the Asia funds market can be attributed to the fact that Cayman Islands corporates and partnerships are both widely accepted and familiar to investment managers and financial institutions,” he added.

Scott also met with several private equity and venture capital industry associations during his visit to the region and hosted a breakfast roundtable to gain a better understanding of the issues in the Asian markets and how Cayman Finance could be better poised to respond to the needs of businesses there.

“It is always important to stay connected with those with whom we conduct business and ensure that the Cayman Islands remains the jurisdiction of choice,” Scott said, adding that Cayman Finance will continue to engage with Chinese businesses and private equity and venture capital associations.

Category: Business, Financial Services