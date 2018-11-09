CPA to consider Camana Bay’s residential project
(CNS): A planning application for the first ‘for sale’ residential development inside the Camana Bay area will be heard by the Central Planning Authority next week, according to the recently published agenda for the first meeting of the board in November. The proposal for a 124-unit residential development, including 24 duplexes, 44 single-family homes, 56 apartments, 39 pools, a boardwalk-dock and a gym, is being submitted by the NCB Group, which is partnering with the Dart Group on this $37 million development.
Commercial development at Camana Bay continues, with construction of a 60,000 square-foot supermarket for Foster’s Food Fair as well as a new commercial building at 89 Nexus Way, which will become the Dart Group’s headquarters. A pedestrian subway linking Camana Bay and the Cayman International School to the National Gallery of the Cayman Islands and the future home of Cayman Rugby is another planned project, according to the Dart Real Estate website.
But the joint venture development with NCB is the first of the long promised residential suburbs to the mini-town where homes will be for sale. While there are already apartments inside the centre of Camana Bay, they are rental only.
The waterfront residential community development will be located south of the Camana Bay Town Centre and adjacent to Cayman International School (CIS), which is being expanded to double the student capacity to 1,100 by 2020.
The development has been named OLEA and if it receives planning permission it will break ground early 2019 with Phase 1 scheduled to be completed in August 2020 and Phase 2 in February 2021.
Category: development, Local News
Nice! Dump or no dump, $37m 124 unit development means you can buy in there for under $300K I am in!
Agenda 21 in full swing. Soon, we will all be in gated communities.
This is so exciting. It will offer a place to live protected from the risks of local criminality.
I would like to see just one person who would pay 1mil. + to live at the foot of the Dump. Remediated or not.
Remember, it is not a landfill that is properly lined and monitored and could be capped. It is a timing bomb. A mad scientist’s dream.
Surprised that they believe there are idiots who would buy it.
Sold out in a day.
Do they actually consider anything Dart does or did they just hand Dart a rubber stamp so he can approve everything himself? Thought so!
How does 2/3 of a development get sold to the public without this already happening.
Reserved, not sold – doubt purchasing funds will be received until ground is broken. I expect at this point they are just being reserved with proof of funds and/or minimal percentage-based refundable deposits, refundable dependent on CPA approval.
“A pedestrian subway”- do you mean a tunnel? Pedestrian subway, pretentiousness.
In the UK a subway IS a tunnel underground for use by pedestrians.
this is news???
My house plans are also in for consideration, where’s my news story? Favourtism.