BOTs bureaucrat makes flying visit to Cayman

(CNS): Ben Merrick, Foreign and Commonwealth Director for the Overseas Territories, visited Grand Cayman on Friday, where he met with Cayman Islands officials and held discussions on relevant areas of interest to the UK as well the forthcoming constitutional talks in London. Merrick’s brief one-day visit was revealed by the Governor’s Office a day after the bureaucrat had left the island. Merrick met with Premier Alden McLaughlin, Cabinet members and other key contacts across government, as well as Opposition Leader Ezzard Miller. He also met representatives from Cayman Finance to discuss a range of issues currently affecting the industry.

After breakfast with the premier, he had lunch with Police Commissioner Derek Byrne, Ombudsman Sandy Hermiston, Auditor General Sue Winspear and the current collector of customs, Charles Clifford, who has been appointed to head up the new Customs and Border Control Agency.

The OT boss also spent time with the executive director of the Cayman Islands Crisis Centre, Ania Milanowska, and government agencies dealing with child safeguarding. He congratulated her on the start of the Kids Helpline and explained that he had worked as a volunteer for six years on the UK’s Childline.

Merrick, who has made recent visits to BVI and TCI to review their recovery efforts following Hurricane Irma, also discussed disaster management with Danielle Coleman, the director of Hazard Management Cayman Islands, and her team. He ended the day with a tour of the RCIPS Air Operations Unit, where he received a briefing on the Regional Helicopter Project, which is the purchase of a new helicopter based in the Cayman Islands and jointly funded by the FCO and the Cayman Islands Government.

“This was my first visit to the Cayman Islands and I was pleased to have such a full programme for my short visit,” he said, according to the release. “It was a pleasure to meet with the premier, leader of the opposition and the Cabinet and hear their thoughts on a number of topics. The Cayman Islands continues to set the standard across the overseas territories on a range of issues and I am very grateful for people freeing up their time to meet with me today and share the latest developments.”

