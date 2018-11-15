Bulk waste collection delays blamed on residents
(CNS): The Department of Environmental Health (DEH) has blamed residents in the Eastern Districts for causing a delay in the seasonal bulk waste collection programme, saying that they put out more waste after the initial collection. “DEH collectors made repeated trips to retrieve bulk waste from previously collected areas,” officials said a release about the current pre-holiday collection. “As a result, there was a slight delay in the completion of bulk waste collection from North Side and East End.” The DEH said 43 loads of bulk waste, weighing 154.3 tonnes, were collected from the two districts.
The DEH began the collection of bulk waste, such as old furniture, tyres and metal items, from the kerbside last week. They began collecting in Bodden Town on Saturday and will continue in that district through Friday, 23 November. The collection in George Town will start on Saturday, 24 November.
See the full bulk waste pick-up schedule in the CNS Notice Board
For more information call the DEH at 949-6696 or email to dehcustomerservice@gov.ky or visit the DEH website.
Why don’t you just tell the free loading lazy b******s to take their own s**t to the dump themselves.
Start taking responsibility for you own actions instead of feeding off the people who earn the cash.
Everyones so busy at work…..
1:37pm a internal audit were conducted on environmental health in November 2017. It were found that 800 percent abusive over-spent money on over-time and multiple employees were indentified for receiveing impausible, unbelieveable eye soaring over-time rrcords of money which they received. Which were intentional abuse of the system. There were a statement in the auditor report that were released to the public on October 1, 2018 stated by the chief officer for health that the matter is still being investigated. But there have not being any up-date from the chief officer for health to the public since October 1, 2018 on how much progress has happened with the investigation. And in the audit report it also stated that the ministry of health staff and the chief officer for health failed in their duties also. CNS can you please provide the public ASAP with a up-date on the investigation that still going on which were stated by the chief officer of health in the auditor report that were released to the public on October 1, 2018.😂😣
ahh it was so good when I purchased this material and shipped it off the island …thats what ya get for being bad minded
You purchased old furniture, mattresses, etc.??????
Why are they always putting the blame on someone else? This time it’s the residents themselves!
Really?
Blaming the peope eho are paying you despite your obvious and continuing inefficiencies?
Fire the whole bunch starting with the Minister AND the Chief Officer. Unbelievable that she is allowed to continue in that position!
You’re a headline victim. They simply pointed out the fact that if people put out bulk waste after the deadline – and if the DEH is going to do the decent thing and pick it up anyway – then it delays everything else. Quite giving yourself a hernia with your ill-informed knee-jerks…
Yeah, don’t you hate the truth.
They come and pick up all the crap , and then people put out more crap. It’s not like it’s new or something. The dates are almost always the same. People just don’t give a shit. It’s all about them.
More excuses from the Rubbish Minister
Just do your job. The hell is wrong with unna!?
more wonderland stuff….
Ok Mr. Trump. I am sure it is someones fault.
Made me think today, what causes this slowdown? People. Why? Money…
I think the failure of collections will help someone come up with the brilliant idea that as a certain entity will be running the dump, maybe if there are enough problems with collections they will be invited to privatize collections. I can see that coming.
And if there are “alternative solutions” that off reg is looking at re Cayman Water, i bet that same someone is in the wings ready step in and save the day.
After hearing who the owner of few businesses that i would not have expected on island, every time i look at something now I think of who must be driving the bus.
There are a heck of a lot of businesses that have had massive infrastructure investments recently and there is no way they are financially viable.
Its not a question of how to stop this, its too late. And its too much.