Bulk waste collection delays blamed on residents

(CNS): The Department of Environmental Health (DEH) has blamed residents in the Eastern Districts for causing a delay in the seasonal bulk waste collection programme, saying that they put out more waste after the initial collection. “DEH collectors made repeated trips to retrieve bulk waste from previously collected areas,” officials said a release about the current pre-holiday collection. “As a result, there was a slight delay in the completion of bulk waste collection from North Side and East End.” The DEH said 43 loads of bulk waste, weighing 154.3 tonnes, were collected from the two districts.

The DEH began the collection of bulk waste, such as old furniture, tyres and metal items, from the kerbside last week. They began collecting in Bodden Town on Saturday and will continue in that district through Friday, 23 November. The collection in George Town will start on Saturday, 24 November.

Like this: Like Loading...

Category: environmental health, Health