(CNS) A 31-year-old man from Bodden Town is expected to appear in court Monday afternoon facing burglary charges in relation to two separate residential break-ins in George Town and Bodden Town where jewellery as well as other personal items were taken. Both the burglaries took place well over six months ago, one on South Sound Road on 18 April and one a week later at an address on Lavender Way, according to an RCIPS release.

Category: Courts, Crime