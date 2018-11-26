Border agency unveils new logo

(CNS): The logo for the new Cayman Islands Customs and Border Control Agency has been revealed, which will be used when the agency becomes operational on New Year’s day. Following the passage of the law in the Legislative Assembly last week to formally establish the CBC unit, officials lifted the lid on the badge that will feature on the relevant buildings, facilities and ports currently occupied by Customs and the Department of Immigration’s (DoI’s) entry and landing functions. CBC officers will also wear the logo on their new uniforms.

CBC Director (Designate) Charles Clifford said the new logo signifies the ongoing collaborative commitment of the DoI and customs to protect the Cayman Islands’ borders, and by so doing ensure the safety of its residents and visitors.

“Our new branding is one of many steps we are taking as part of this transformation and amplifies our role as border control officers,” he said. “All of the elements that were established to create the new logo hold significant meaning, and represent the past and future of border control. The visual icon recognises our country’s heritage and preserves the legacy of what were formerly Ccustoms and the DoI.

“When trying to incorporate existing components to pay tribute to the merger of the two uniformed services, the gold crown was added to represent the Customs Department and the centre shield for the Department of Immigration with the combination of the four colours for both,” Clifford added.

The gold stars on the shield symbolise the three Islands, while the two lines depict the new partnership of both agencies as one force. The larger lines found on each side of the logo signify the two agencies working to protect one border. The open gold rope that surrounds the shield offers a nod to our heritage as it represents Cayman’s National Tree, the Silver Thatch Palm, followed by the solid gold rope that binds both departments together as one.

Clifford said the CBC aims to be a global leader in border law enforcement and a trusted partner that helps build a safe, secure and prosperous Cayman Islands

“A lot of groundwork has taken place behind the scenes to get to this point, but there’s still work to be done. The establishment of the CBC will continue to evolve over the coming months. It’s a multi-phased process, but from the first of January it will be business as usual. We will continue to provide the public with updates as we move closer to the reality of an innovative, purpose-driven, single border-force,” the agency chief added.

Category: Border Control, Crime, Customs