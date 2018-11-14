Bar owner seeks removal of Barkers turtle grass

(CNS): In anticipation of moving to the Barkers National Park area, on Dart-owned property there, the owner of Calico Jacks Bar & Grill has made a coastal works application to build a 300-foot beachfront dock and to remove almost 180,000 square feet — more than four acres — of turtle grass from one of the last remaining pieces of natural coastline in West Bay. The application was published in the notices section of the local print press last week and has already caused a massive stir on social media. It has also triggered a petition which had been signed by over 1,130 people by Wednesday afternoon.

The popular beach bar has been located in the heart of Seven Mile Beach for some 15 years but the lease expires in 2020. The current landlord is one of Dart’s network of companies and the developer has plans to incorporate the current Calico site along with the former Tiki Beach location into the Kimpton resort.

It is understood that Handel Whittaker, the owner of the bar and the holding company, Adventure in Taste Ltd, has been offered a replacement lease on land owned by Dart in the Barkers area, where Whittaker has said he has plans to create an expanded resort-like version of Calico Jack’s to attract cruise passengers as well as other tourists and locals.

However, the proposed site is located on an unspoiled and so far entirely undeveloped area of the Barkers coastline, which remains in its natural state.

The application by Whittaker is seeking to remove 179,775 square feet of turtle grass from the immediate coastline and install a coastal dock of around 300 feet to accommodate the proposed expanded beach bar, swimming area and day resort area.

The location is part of a marine park and a significant replenishment zone. It has been protected since 1986, not least because of the turtle grass that sustains an array of marine life in the area, as well as turtles that nest on the beach where the resort is being proposed.

The removal of turtle grass in the past has led to considerable sand loss, and the petitioners point to the Bodden Town public beach, where the removal there of the natural turtle grass resulted in the loss of more than 40 feet of beach.

CNS has contacted the Department of Environment about the issue, but officials said that because of the coastal works application process, they are not permitted to comment on it until they have completed their review and submitted their findings to the National Conservation Council and Cabinet.

According to the details of the application, which is being handled by the Ministry of Health and Environment (and not, as indicated in the advert, the Ministry of Financial Services, Commerce and Environment, which no longer exists since the post-election reshuffle of portfolios) the public can submit comments up to 29 November in writing to Chief Officer Jennifer Ahearn at the Government Administration Building in Elgin Avenue, George Town.

