Bar owner seeks removal of Barkers turtle grass
(CNS): In anticipation of moving to the Barkers National Park area, on Dart-owned property there, the owner of Calico Jacks Bar & Grill has made a coastal works application to build a 300-foot beachfront dock and to remove almost 180,000 square feet — more than four acres — of turtle grass from one of the last remaining pieces of natural coastline in West Bay. The application was published in the notices section of the local print press last week and has already caused a massive stir on social media. It has also triggered a petition which had been signed by over 1,130 people by Wednesday afternoon.
The popular beach bar has been located in the heart of Seven Mile Beach for some 15 years but the lease expires in 2020. The current landlord is one of Dart’s network of companies and the developer has plans to incorporate the current Calico site along with the former Tiki Beach location into the Kimpton resort.
It is understood that Handel Whittaker, the owner of the bar and the holding company, Adventure in Taste Ltd, has been offered a replacement lease on land owned by Dart in the Barkers area, where Whittaker has said he has plans to create an expanded resort-like version of Calico Jack’s to attract cruise passengers as well as other tourists and locals.
However, the proposed site is located on an unspoiled and so far entirely undeveloped area of the Barkers coastline, which remains in its natural state.
The application by Whittaker is seeking to remove 179,775 square feet of turtle grass from the immediate coastline and install a coastal dock of around 300 feet to accommodate the proposed expanded beach bar, swimming area and day resort area.
The location is part of a marine park and a significant replenishment zone. It has been protected since 1986, not least because of the turtle grass that sustains an array of marine life in the area, as well as turtles that nest on the beach where the resort is being proposed.
The removal of turtle grass in the past has led to considerable sand loss, and the petitioners point to the Bodden Town public beach, where the removal there of the natural turtle grass resulted in the loss of more than 40 feet of beach.
CNS has contacted the Department of Environment about the issue, but officials said that because of the coastal works application process, they are not permitted to comment on it until they have completed their review and submitted their findings to the National Conservation Council and Cabinet.
According to the details of the application, which is being handled by the Ministry of Health and Environment (and not, as indicated in the advert, the Ministry of Financial Services, Commerce and Environment, which no longer exists since the post-election reshuffle of portfolios) the public can submit comments up to 29 November in writing to Chief Officer Jennifer Ahearn at the Government Administration Building in Elgin Avenue, George Town.
This sounds like a strategy to let the Caymanian ‘trying to make a living’ rip up a marine park so that Dart can do the same to the adjoining areas. We are not blind to this scheming. Keep the Marine Park intact!
Oh hell no! Not only should this not be allowed, there should be no bars or anything in barkers other that what occurs naturally! If the bar goes in I can tell you no one but ignorant tourists will go because we will all boycott.
Shame on us Cayman, SHAME ON US!!! What is it going to take? What is it going to take before we stop things like this from happening? Do you not understand this is one more thing taken from our children? We are being sold away, our heritage is being sold away, OUR ISLAND is being sold away one piece at a time. Damn us to hell because we continue to let our corrupt CIG allow these things to happen.
Do any of you detractors even go up to the beach at Barkers? I used to walk quite frequently on the Barker’s beach several years ago, and there was no-one there. Maybe a few people on horse tours, or one person kite surfing, but basically the beach was entirely unused. Having a nice bar and swimming area will give another option for all of the people in the surrounding area other than SMB. If the dock was large enough, boats could even come in. What is the point of having a beautiful beach with nothing on it but a bunch of iguanas?
Not in the National Park at all, don’t let that get in the way of a good rant though.
Simple: The Cayman Islands are a Dictatorship. Get out while you can. Things are about to get much worse.
So said so done, the environmental rape will continue until the last ton of concrete is poured.
Why Dart WHY? Is nothing sacred? How much money and destruction of the environment is enough?
Email your objection to Jennifer.Ahearn@gov.ky
Stand up Caymanians before it’s too late. The CPA will sell out the same way this Cabinet and the PPM and UDP mla’s have sold out to dart.
It will set a precedent that will see every developer and home owner especially in the eastern districts do the same.
More evidence that Alden Moses Joey Dwayne Roy Julie and Tara are no different than McKeeva who they must keep happy or the house of cards will fall apart.
Signed.
Unfortunately even if DOE does not support the application it can still be granted by Cabinet.
No.
I say no and we don’t want Calico Jack there. Keep it as it is. We hardly have anywhere to go on seven mile beach. Keep Barkers as it is.
You have no rights to go above the high water mark in Barkers either, does that stop you dumping your crap there?
This man is delusional and I trust Dart was unaware of these plans when offering him an alternate location.
Oh but it’s the foreigners who are the enemies of Cayman, eh!? Y’all better look in your own backyard.