Cayman records 7 new HIV infections in 2018

(CNS): Health officials have confirmed that there are now 72 people living with HIV in the Cayman Islands, after seven new infections were diagnosed between January and September of this year and one person died. In his message marking the 30th anniversary of World Aids Day on Saturday, Health Minister Dwayne Seymour reminded the public that early detection and proper treatment can ensure that people with HIV can still live long and healthy lives. But prevention remains the most important goal.

All local district health centres in Cayman provide free condoms. The Cayman Islands Red Cross also offers education on sex, sexuality, HIV testing and counselling, as well as condom distribution.

Free testing will also be available next week at the Red Cross, pubic health centres and at UCCI and the Seven Mile Medical Clinic

Category: Health, health and safety