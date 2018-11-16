CIG spends $55k promoting cruise port
(CNS) The Cayman Islands Ministry of Tourism has admitted spending more than CI$55,000 of public cash advertising the cruise and cargo port project and engaging a public relations company to promote the controversial proposal, largely via social media. Following what is believed to be several freedom of information requests about how much government has spent pushing the port project in the face of mounting support for a referendum on the subject, the ministry admitted that since August, it has spent CI$25,292.50 on advertising the ‘Support our Tourism’ campaign up to the end of November.
In addition, the ministry is paying Fountainhead, a local communications company, CI$5,000 per month for six months to help run the campaign. Officials said the expenditure includes a series of full-page advertisements in both print newspapers, as well as radio ads on a variety of local stations.
CNS can confirm that no taxpayers’ cash was spent promoting the project on this website. The public expenditure did, however, include the cost of creating a Facebook page and a website specifically to promote the project. The ministry said this was to provide a “central repository for all of the reports and studies related to the project to date”.
The tourism ministry’s chief officer, Stran Bodden, claimed the rationale behind the campaign was to provide the public with information about the project and make accessing the reports easier.
“Since 2013 a tremendous amount of research, data and other relevant information regarding the cruise berthing project has been posted to the Ministry of Tourism’s website, but over time it has become harder to locate, in between other ministry related information,” he said. “We therefore wanted to provide the public with a more convenient, central location for retrieving the cruise berthing project information.”
He said that Fountainhead had been engaged by the ministry because it does not have the resources available to take on this public relations campaign to drum up support for this increasingly questionable proposed project.
“We have a single member of staff handling PR, communications and speech-writing for all of the ministry’s portfolios and felt it was prudent to provide additional support so that a high level of public engagement could be consistently maintained for the duration of the campaign,” Bodden said, adding that the ministry’s PR manager was also working on the campaign alongside her normal daily duties, with support from the PR company.
The PR campaign has caused particular controversy as some of the promotional material has been directly in opposition to the petition for a people-initiated referendum on the project, leading to concerns that public cash has been spent opposing the idea of a people’s vote.
On Wednesday, the minister denied on the floor of the Legislative Assembly that government had spent public money opposing the call for a referendum. However, the PR campaign that it has now admitted to funding has posted promotional material that suggested supporting the referendum was already a ‘no’ vote to the port, which was also re-posted by the premier.
Documents pertaining to the cruise port facility are in the CNS Library
Category: Government Finance, Politics
Meanwhile Caymanian students will only receive 20,000 dollars per year to pursue educating themselves and that is only after they sign a contract saying they will come back here and work for the amount of time they spent getting educated
Is this news? Government promoting its own policies. Isn’t this the same as the Government promoting the building of a school or a church?
time to push even harder for the referendum….this is sickening. ppm must be taught a lesson.
surely illegal under the constitution???
In Moses WE DARE NOT TRUST!
More than ever do we need this referendum so these politicians elected to serve the people know what democracy is. At first I was on the fence about the dock. Since listening to these politicians, I am now convinced with all the associated secrecy that BIG lies are being told simply to fulfil the whims of career politicians and influential people. This government is a disgrace to these islands.
More misdirection from Moses Kirkconnell and minions.
More nonstop waffle by a UNITY government seemingly incapable of telling the truth.
1. Notice no mention of full page ads in the Cayman Compass, we know it was not free.
2. No acknowledgement of the costs of the public meeting at the family life center on 26th Sept 2018
3. No acknowledgement of the air time and ads on CIG TV plus Radio Cayman or associated costs.
4. No acknowledgement of costs to run pro-port ads on other radio stations all day.
5. No acknowledgement of ads that are run at Camana Bay Cinema
If the Ministry of Tourism has allegedly spent CI$55k dollars trying to stop this petition from reaching the threshold. One can only imagine how much they will spend during the actual referendum.
Totally disgusted. Is this not proof the government has lied to the electorate?
Some members of the public complained that information was not being made available to them. Now the information is being made available and they complain about paying to have it made available. You cannot please everyone.
CNS: Almost all of the documents on this website were in the CNS Library (I’ve added a few that were missing). This has all been public knowledge for some time and is not the information that is missing from the public domain. The $55k was not spent on uploading a few documents on a webpage.
Thank you CNS for responding to a kool aid drinking zombie troll!