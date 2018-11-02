Cullers remove 40,000 greens in 4 days
(CNS): The green iguana cull on Grand Cayman appears to have got off to a good start, with registered cullers having killed more than 40,000 in the first four days of the project. The Department of Environment has a target of 6,000 iguanas per day, and with more than 300 people and businesses involved in the cull, the numbers during the first week have easily exceeded that target. However, the key to the project’s success is ensuring that the cullers remain committed to the gruelling and gruesome task.
On the first official day of the cull 13,819 dead iguanas were taken to the official counting and disposal station at the dump. Since then, cullers have been bringing in thousands more every day, with numbers remaining well above the daily target. By Thursday evening, the official count was at 40,379.
But with an estimated 1.6 million invasive iguanas on Grand Cayman, the cullers will need to keep up the pace over the next twelve months to ensure that the investment government is making to create a nationwide cull achieves its goal of sufficiently reducing the population ahead of the breeding season to prevent another population explosion.
The green iguana cull, which was open to all Caymanians over the age of 18, is vital for the environment but is tough work. However, the first week indicated that the cullers engaged in the project understand that the quotas need to be met, encouraged by the bounty of $5 per iguana.
The DoE is currently providing daily updates of the numbers of iguanas culled on its website here.
The department has also published the list of registered cullers and their contact details so that property owners can contact individuals and invite them to remove iguanas from their land.
Category: Land Habitat, Science & Nature
Soon the government will have
It to say…we have a hybrid in the lab
Keep culling while I’m trying to find ways to sponsor the government funding of environmental.
Some of the people on the cullers’ list are very dodgy indeed. Others are active civil servants so lets hope they only do the culling in their own time and not government’s which we are already paying them for.
Extensive criminal records for some.
How about shooting some rosters for target practice?
Why doesn’t the Government Offer a Guided green Aguana Hunt for a fee? I have paid $100 per day with no limit in El Salvador and Guatemala a few years ago when they had the problem. The Government could collect a License fee for the Privilege and some Entrepreneurs could collect a day rate then collect the reward by turning in the Cull.
talk bout bad luck! carma
Been killing them myself for years, part of your civic duty in my mind, like voting and jury duty
Even trained my dogs to hunt them, in trees or when I knock them out of the trees
Too many Caymanians complain about issues and don’t do anything about them unless they are getting paid for it
If everyone of us had been killing a couple a week from the time we noticed the problem we wouldn’t need to be paying out an exorbitant amount of money now to get the job done
Some of us couldn’t imagine killing any living thing. Doesn’t mean we think they should continue on, just means we can’t do it personally and hope it’s being carried out humanely.
Your deranged.
Did you also train your dogs to tell the difference between an endangered blue iguana and a green one?
Self praise is no recommendation sir, and the only reason why you have been killing them for so many years is because of your own selfish wants, like keeping them off your own property, so don’t sit there and type your BS like you have been doing your part for the Cayman islands.
Bad mind is a serious disease among people like you and if there is a chance for caymanians to collect a good money for doing a hard days work while doing something productive for the island then so let it be.
Why don’t you continue to work your profession voluntarily and make the proceeds go towards some charity if that is how you feel about this whole situation, or are you just mad and bad minded that caymanians can collect a bigger pay cheque than you will ever accomplish.
Done know bro!!!
I could start breeding iguanas on farm….breed 40,000 a year…easy money!
You slow on the uptake. Sold them 10K already
Tom go ahead and then you’ll be treated like breeders of Pit Bulls.and other prohibited dogs,
Ignored, enabled and rewarded?
perhaps an extra bounty should be given for females?…eliminate the females and the problem goes away….
Eliminate the males and the problem also goes away. What a dumb comment.
Where has the money come from to pay for these cullers?
For every one they catch, 20 more are born.
I know something must be done but this seems like a futile exercise and just a chance for some people to make some extra cash before Christmas.
This is a yearlong commitment, not a christmas cash grab
The money is coming from the government budget just as any other expenses in regards to the government are paid
The point of the culling is not to completely eliminate Greens, but it is meant to slow down their growth
For every one they catch that is one more iguana that isn’t laying 20-70 eggs, if you cant see the benefit that kind of intervention can have might I suggest trying to wrap your mind around the idea of exponential growth
What do you suggest we do then?
The irony will be histerycal when the goverment then spends another 7 million to protect the “endangered” green iguanas.
Some Cullers aren’t capturing or killing the Iguanas humanely. I’ve witnessed cullers using hook sticks to pull them out of trees, cracking their skulls then standing on their necks mean while the iguana is still alive, tossed in a bucket still breathing and moving. Also illegal homemade air rifles
Some people are sick in the head.
“illegal homemade air rifles” – call the police
‘bashed on head, still moving’ – bashing on head is a relatively humane way to kill something (if bashed hard enough to smash the brain) even if the body (nerves) keep twitching long after the brain is too dead to feel pain. – Killing is never pretty but sometimes ugly is the most humane way to go.
Replying to the Ruined Gardener. The registered cullers using air rifles must wait until the police has approved an amendment to their firearm licenses before they are able to shoot in residential neighbourhoods. The police has all the names of registered cullers who must apply for an amendment to their licenses and it looks like the police is slow/inundated with requests to issue these permits. Until then, responsible air rifle cullers are unable to assist you with your problem. The news papers will or are going to advertise the name of registered cullers for you to make contact with someone to come by your house.
CNS: There is a link to the list of cullers at the end of this article.
Reply under the original comment then! Stop making new comments!
A lot around prospect area, Lakes @ Poindexter homes and in the mangroves around there, big ones too , Also Coconut village and all surrounding area you can get 40K in just one day I am sure. Keep it up looking good.
Cullers inflate your pockest by visiting South Church St and Phelan Cl in particular. We have plenty iguanas round here but not a single culler.
How many came from the farms?
When will the first headless iguana float to Rum Point?
From where? You think they’re going to float there from West Bay against the prevailing winds and currents? Get a grip.
Hey genius, how do you think they got over to NS in the first place?
I can tell you now that many swam across. You can see them in the North Sound moving slowly against time and tide, and often walking up the beaches of Rum Point, Starfish Point and Kaibo after their long swim.
And a NW wind will certainly bring them dead or alive.
If I see any headless iguanas swimming across the North Sound I’m packing my bags and leaving this God forsaken island!!
This weekend, hope my boat engine gets destroyed by a barrage of iguana heads.