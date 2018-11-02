Cullers remove 40,000 greens in 4 days

(CNS): The green iguana cull on Grand Cayman appears to have got off to a good start, with registered cullers having killed more than 40,000 in the first four days of the project. The Department of Environment has a target of 6,000 iguanas per day, and with more than 300 people and businesses involved in the cull, the numbers during the first week have easily exceeded that target. However, the key to the project’s success is ensuring that the cullers remain committed to the gruelling and gruesome task.

On the first official day of the cull 13,819 dead iguanas were taken to the official counting and disposal station at the dump. Since then, cullers have been bringing in thousands more every day, with numbers remaining well above the daily target. By Thursday evening, the official count was at 40,379.

But with an estimated 1.6 million invasive iguanas on Grand Cayman, the cullers will need to keep up the pace over the next twelve months to ensure that the investment government is making to create a nationwide cull achieves its goal of sufficiently reducing the population ahead of the breeding season to prevent another population explosion.

The green iguana cull, which was open to all Caymanians over the age of 18, is vital for the environment but is tough work. However, the first week indicated that the cullers engaged in the project understand that the quotas need to be met, encouraged by the bounty of $5 per iguana.

The DoE is currently providing daily updates of the numbers of iguanas culled on its website here. The department has also published the list of registered cullers and their contact details so that property owners can contact individuals and invite them to remove iguanas from their land.

