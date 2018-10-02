CNS raises profile of job seekers with video resumes

(CNS Local Life): In a recent column, “CNS offers help to job seekers“, Auntie explained how CNS is hoping to give job seekers an additional and positive way to reach potential employers. We are offering space to present video resumes, which is a growing trend worldwide and gives people looking to hire another way of assessing people looking for work while providing those potential hires an extra boost in their efforts.

Read more and comment on CNS Local Life

Category: Business, Jobs, Local News