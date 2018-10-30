Two acquitted in mixed verdict over EE robbery

(CNS): Fred Allon McLaughlin and Al Elford McLaughlin walked away from court on Tuesday, free men after a jury of five women and two men took less than four hours to reach a mixed verdict in a robbery conspiracy case involving cocaine that washed up on to the beach in East End last Christmas Eve. While the jury acquitted the McLaughlins of both conspiracy charges relating to robbery and drug dealing, they found Marvin Gregory Grant also not guilty of drug-related charges but guilty of robbery. As his co-defendants were discharged, Grant was remanded until Friday, when he is expected to be sentenced.

In a case that hung largely on CCTV footage and circumstantial evidence, the crown’s case against the men had been that when the cocaine washed up on the beach in front of the Morritt’s resort in East End, Al McLaughlin had been alerted to the haul by his wife, who worked at the resort. He had then orchestrated a conspiracy with Fred McLaughlin and Grant.

As hotel staff were keeping watch over the cocaine until the police arrived, Grant was said to have turned up at the resort in his own car and then, armed with a machete, approached the staff on the beach, told them the drugs belonged to him and then made off with it.

Although the drugs were never recovered, one package had fallen from the garbage bag that contained the full haul. Prosecutors said that CCTV showed Grant arriving for the robbery and then after the incident getting in his car and driving off. He was later traced via his registration number. Grant denied that it was him and said that he had been fishing and left his car with the keys inside parked at a nearby dock, as he often allowed friends to use it.

The crown had claimed that as Grant was taking the drugs, Fred McLaughlin had arrived in a red truck and was there to assist with the robbery. The case against him, however, was based only on the fact that he was present as the robbery was happening and phone traffic between himself and his brother, Al McLaughlin, and Grant, his brother’s close friend. McLaughlin denied any involvement and said he had gone to the Morritt’s to see who was in the bar but left when he encountered what he thought might be some trouble after he saw the man with a machete.

Meanwhile, Al McLaughlin, who the crown said was the mastermind behind the robbery and drug conspiracy, was charged purely on the basis that he had engaged in telephone communication with Grant and his brother, and because Grant was at McLaughlin’s home when he was traced by police and arrested. Other allegations that the crown had originally made that prosecutors suggested could have tied him to the case was, as a result of legal issues, never admitted into evidence.

The drug haul was said to have been considerable and police had estimated it would have had a street value of millions of dollars, but the cocaine has never been found.

