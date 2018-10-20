Traffic diverted to allow weekend GT roadworks

(CNS): The National Roads Authority (NRA) and its subcontractors are working on North Church Street this weekend and diversions are now in place. The work is happening between Bodden Road and Rackhams on Saturday and Sunday from 9am until 3pm both days. The work is phase 2 of the upgrade project for this area of the road network to improve the pavement surface and drainage. Southbound motorists, heading into central George Town will be diverted onto Bodden Road, and northbound traffic heading out of central George Town will be diverted onto the southbound lane of North Church Street.

Officials asked drivers to watch out for traffic diversions and to drive with caution. The NRA offered its thanks to the public for their patience during these roadworks, adding that the authority was looking forward to delivering the benefits that these much-needed improvements will bring the motoring public.

For more information call 325-6004 with any questions or comments regarding this project.

Category: Local News