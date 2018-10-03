JMU rescues three poorly equipped vessels

(CNS): Officers on board the RCIPS Joint Marine Unit vessel, the Niven D, answered three separate distress calls on Sunday afternoon, from two wave runners and a boat. In each case the officers found that those aboard were poorly equipped and ill-prepared to be at sea. As weekend calls for help and rescue increase, the JMU is urging boaters and wave runner riders to make sure that their vessels are properly equipped with lights and other safety gear, and that communication devices are in working order.

“Responding to successive vessel-in-distress calls as we did last Sunday is becoming more common for the JMU, especially on weekends,” said Brad Ebanks, Acting Superintendent of Specialist Operations.

“Boat captains should ensure that they have flares on board and file float plans, at a minimum, and wave runner riders should always be equipped with communication devices should the vessel become disabled,” he added.

The Niven D rescues began at around 4pm Sunday while they were on patrol in the Rum Point area. They came upon a wave runner, with a woman and teenager on board, which had broken down near Booby Cay. It appeared that the wave runner was disabled due to battery problems. Fortunately, neither the woman nor the teen were hurt and the machine was towed and anchored to another craft at Rum Point.

Then at around 5:20pm, 911 dispatched the JMU boat to another wave runner in distress in the environmental zone in North Sound, also near Booby Cay. Officers located the man on board the runner about 10 minutes after the call and discovered that the wave runner had run out of fuel. The man had been drifting for a while but had alerted a relative, who called 911. The man was also unharmed and he was towed with the vessel to Duck Pond.

Just 20 minutes after that rescue, the unit was dispatched again via 911 to a 23ft boat, with seven people on board, which had stalled somewhere within the reef off Pappagallo. It was growing dark by the time the JMU officers began looking for the boat, which they learned had no flares on board.

The JMU located the vessel after what was described as “some effort” off Salt Water Creek in North Sound at around 6:30pm. The boat was towed to Morgan’s Harbour and secured onshore. All on board were safe and in good health.

Category: Local News