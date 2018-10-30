Teen faces lengthy sentence over barroom brawl

(CNS): Lyle Alexander Samson Peart (18), from George Town, is facing a lengthy custodial sentence after pleading guilty on Friday to GBH, despite having a previous clean record. When he appeared in Grand Court, Peart admitted wounding Tyrell Smith with intent outside Margaritaville in George Town this summer. He was remanded in custody until sentencing in January. Peart was arrested shortly after the fight, in which Smith (21) was stabbed multiple times in the early hours of the morning of 16 June and sustained serious life-threatening injuries.

Peart was originally also charged with attempted murder but prosecutors accepted his pleas to the lesser charge.

Nevertheless, Peart is certain to go to prison for some time due to the seriousness of the offence. Given his relatively young age but clean record until now, the court ordered a social inquiry report ahead of the sentence hearing to help inform the judge.

Category: Courts, Crime