Teen faces lengthy sentence over barroom brawl
(CNS): Lyle Alexander Samson Peart (18), from George Town, is facing a lengthy custodial sentence after pleading guilty on Friday to GBH, despite having a previous clean record. When he appeared in Grand Court, Peart admitted wounding Tyrell Smith with intent outside Margaritaville in George Town this summer. He was remanded in custody until sentencing in January. Peart was arrested shortly after the fight, in which Smith (21) was stabbed multiple times in the early hours of the morning of 16 June and sustained serious life-threatening injuries.
Peart was originally also charged with attempted murder but prosecutors accepted his pleas to the lesser charge.
Nevertheless, Peart is certain to go to prison for some time due to the seriousness of the offence. Given his relatively young age but clean record until now, the court ordered a social inquiry report ahead of the sentence hearing to help inform the judge.
Why do we have to modify the sentence with “despite having a previous clean record”. He stabbed someone multiple times — he should have a lengthy sentence regardless.
Why bring a knife to a drinking establishment? If you feel you have to go somewhere with a knife in Cayman, just don’t go!
He stabbed him sure which was wrong. But they should have not GANNG HIM because he made a mistake and step on his shoe or whatever an spilled his alcohol beverage. He deserved what he got. He best thank god he’s alive that’s what he should of done. Lyle is no hurt to society. He changed his life over and now for a lil PUNK to fass with him?? He deserved what he got. #FREETHEGOOD