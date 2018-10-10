FOI for Tech Cayman deal reveals nothing

(CNS): The deal between the Cayman Islands Government and Tech Cayman, which officials have said could make Cayman the “Silicon Valley” of the Caribbean, has been released following an FOI request by CNS, but it was so heavily redacted that it revealed nothing at all about what government has agreed to.

During a press conference in August about Tech Cayman, which aims to create a hub in Cayman for tech-related digital start-ups, such as software developers or online services, the initiative remained vague and few details were produced about what the commerce ministry had provided or what the owners of the new Cayman company planned to do. CNS therefore submitted a freedom of information request.

Having received an acknowledgement from the ministry on 10 August and a request for a further 30 days in September, the document was released yesterday, 9 October, some two months after the initial request, but it was so heavily redacted it was impossible to learn anything more about this venture, which is being led by local businessman Gene Thompson and US-based technology entrepreneur Samir Mitra.

Mitra, who was one of the people involved in the creation of Java programming, said that he wanted to encourage local people to begin building a digital sector here by offering to help start-ups with business and legal advise, and to also provide education for Caymanians who want to learn about software development and related fields.

At the press conference Commerce Minister Joey Hew said the agreement with Tech Cayman related to work permit concessions and changes to legislation that would enable the creation of new technology-related businesses. However, none of that was revealed in the document sent to CNS in response to the FOI, as more than two thirds of the document pages have been completely or largely redacted.

The unredacted areas of the document include some information about the principals of Tech Cayman and a vague description of the vision to establish technology start-ups, but how that will happen and what concessions government is providing have not been unveiled.

While it states that the parties involved in the deal have agreed to provide “certain undertakings”, what those are remains under wraps. Other revealed parts appear to imply that sponsored businesses established under the deal will be carrying on their business mainly outside of the Cayman Islands, so as not to compete with local business, though the document also states that those businesses would buy things in Cayman.

The rest of the unrestricted material deals largely with the legal aspects of the deal, conditions of termination, the confidentiality of the agreement, disputes, dealing with the intellectual property and largely technical aspects of the deal rather than the substance and purpose of the agreement.

Given the continued secrecy around the deal and the lack of explanation for how will “ignite a passion for the sector” in Cayman, as Mitra had suggested at the press conference, or how top international talent would be attracted to Cayman to set up shop here and “infuse them with local talent”, CNS has asked for an internal review in the hope of getting some of the more than 21 redacted pages unveiled.

See the full August press conference on CIGTV below

