(CNS): Concessions on stamp duty for Caymanians buying their first home or land to build on will be increased in the New Year, when the threshold before people pay the tax will be increased from $100,000 to $150,000 on land and from $300,000 to $400,000 on built property. Government said the increase was designed to help first-time Caymanian property buyers and low-income members of the public. The bill paving the way for the change, published this week, also closes a loophole that government said some property developers were using to cut stamp duty charges.

Officials said in a release about the new concession regime that any increase in revenue that results from closing the loophole could be used for public infrastructure projects and other programmes.

The increasing practice of developers who sell land to buyers then insist that the buyers use the same developers to build the house has seen them dodge stamp duty on the dwelling. Government said this situation of “linked property transactions” has resulted in stamp duty being paid only on the value of the raw land and significant revenue loss for the government.

One of a long list of new pieces of legislation that politicians will be debating during the final Legislative Assembly meeting of 2018, the amendment will mean that Caymanians will not pay tax on their first home unless it exceeds the thresholds.

Caymanians who are making their first property purchase as raw land that is over $150,000 but less than $200,000 will pay a reduced rate of only 2% stamp duty, and those able to purchase a building which is priced over $400,000 but less than $500,000 will also only pay 2% stamp duty.

The concession will also be available to two or more Caymanians, but not more than ten, that are buying property collectively for the first time. If the value of the property with a building on it does not exceed $500,000, then there is no stamp duty to pay, and if the couple or group is buying raw land with a value under $300,000, then there is again no stamp duty to pay. The bill also specifies a 2% rate of stamp duty for acquisitions with built-up property that do not exceed $600,000 and $350,000 for raw land.

“We are willing to forego revenue to ensure that the financially disadvantaged, as well as young Caymanian families starting out in life, get a further break,” said Finance Minister Roy McTaggart. “This is also government’s way of trying to help all lower-income persons in the Cayman Islands attain property ownership.”

Explaining how the new bill also proposes to address the linked property transactions, he said that where the value of the property exceeds $300,000, those deals will now attract a 7.5% stamp duty levy.

“We are closing the loophole whereby some property developers have sought to minimise stamp duty charges. The practice has resulted in a very material loss of revenue due to government — revenue that we can invest in areas such as much-needed infrastructure projects, as well as social programmes to help the most vulnerable members of our community,” McTaggart added.

But even in the case of a linked property transaction, if the value of the property with a dwelling on it does not exceed $300,000, the stamp duty payable is only 3% for both Caymanians purchasing property at least for the second time and non-Caymanians.

For Caymanian first-time buyers in a linked property transaction, with the purchase price not exceeding $300,000, the First-Time Caymanian Property Ownership Concession Programme will still exempt them from paying any duty. If the property purchase exceeds $300,000 but is below $500,000, the first-time Caymanian buyer will pay either no stamp duty if the value does not exceed $400,000 or 2% if it exceeds $400,000 but is below $500,000.

To prevent the payments becoming onerous, in a linked property transaction in which the value of transaction exceeds $300,000, stamp duty is due at the 7.5% rate but it can be paid in two instalments of 3.75% for each tranche.

